No. 4 Montrose (24-0) faced No. 29 Durango at home in the second round of the 4A state basketball playoffs on Saturday and came away with a 39-20 win to advance to the Sweet 16.
The Demons beat Glenwood Springs 59-54 on Thursday to earn a chance to knock off the Indians. The game started as a low-scoring affair as Montrose had a 6-2 lead after the first quarter when Luke Hutto had four points and Trey Reese had two for the Indians. Anthony Flint had two points for the Demons.
The Indians did not have more than a four-point lead in the second quarter. It was 12-10 with the Indians leading at halftime.
In the third quarter, Fletcher Cheezum hit a three-pointer to give Montrose a 15-10 advantage. Walter Shauffer had two for the Demons to make it 15-12 but another two points from the Indians made the score it 17-12 after three quarters.
In the final period, Montrose started to pull away. A three-pointer by Cheezum and a three-point play by Cody Proctor made it 25-14.
The Demons had to begin to foul, but the Indians made their free throws.
"Great defensive effort tonight,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said. "I thought my guys played outstanding on the defensive end for 32 minutes. Any time you can hold a playoff team that is big and athletic to 20 points, you have to be happy. We did a great job on their two leading scorers (Flint and Stauffer) holding them to seven points combined.
"Coach Batiste and Durango had a great game plan coming in. Slow the game down and limit our possessions. It worked extremely well for three quarters until the fourth when we finally found some flow and scored 22 points. It's always very hard to beat a team three times, especially a league school that knows us so well."
Hutto led Montrose with 11 points and was followed by Reese and Ashden Oberg who scored eight points each. Cheezum, had seven and two clutch triples in the second half.
"Tuff loss when you are so close going into the fourth quarter to last year's state runner up,” Durango coach Alan Batiste said. "We went into the game with an offensive game plan. Our defense strategy was to take away their primary ball handler. We have done this all three times we played them.
"Can't complain being down five points at the end of three quarters 17-12. We just need to get to the line as well and make a play. The score does not dictate the game at all. If they got out and ran for a couple of possessions to get their lead up to ten. Need some shots to fall for us when you get down 10. Proud of our team for executing our game plan. Congrats to Montrose and good luck moving forward.”
"Our defense today was what helped us win," Proctor said. “We didn't score a lot in the first three quarters, but only allowed 10 in both halves. If we keep that up, we're going to be tough to beat.”
“I think we played great defense and played together as a team,” Oberg said. "We hit some good perimeter shots. We really came together and played solid defense.”
Flint finished with five points while Luke Wesley had four and Tyler Harms had three points for the Demons.
The Indians will host Discovery Canyon (15-10) on Wednesday, March 2. Time has yet to be determined.