The Montrose-Pagosa Springs rematch lived up to the hype and produced “a great high school basketball game,” but not one that ended in the Indians’ favor.
Despite the Indians (5-3) leading for most of the first three quarters, the Pirates fought back late in the second half to steal a 40-38 win over Montrose Friday in the Black Canyon Classic.
This contest was similar to the one Montrose and Pagosa Springs had last year, except that the Pirates pulled out a close victory in double overtime.
Still, Montrose almost avenged last season’s game.
Trey Reese had a team-high 16 points while Sean Alex finished with 10 and Trey Schwertdfeger added eight, including a highlight-reel dunk in the first quarter.
Coach Ryan Voehringer said the contest was a tale of two halves. The Indians were mostly able to stop the Pirates inside game while also getting good looks at the basket. But in the second half, the hosts were a bit winded on both ends as the Pirates offense started to click while the Indians struggled to get to the rim and knock down easy shots, Voerhinger added.
“It made it a great high school basketball game but we just didn’t make a few plays down the stretch that we needed to,” he said.
Montrose certainly looked like the better team in the initial stages.
The Indians started the game scoring the first seven points of the contest. They led by as much as eight in the opening period before taking a 15-8 edge after the first quarter.
The Pirates were able to make the contest close in the second frame after they cut the deficit to one at 19-18 late in the first half. But the Indians responded by scoring five-straight, giving them a 24-18 advantage at the break.
Montrose seemed to break the game open in the third period after getting out to a 28-21 lead. Pagosa Springs didn’t seem bothered by the deficit though as the visiting team went on a 7-0 run to tie the game up.
The Pirates later took their first lead of the game with around 30 seconds left in the third period as they led 32-21. But Reese answered with a jumper right before the buzzer sounded to give the Indians a one-point edge heading into the final period.
The Montrose defense limited Pagosa Springs’ offense to just one field goal in the initial four minutes of the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Indians took a four-point lead at 38-34 following a Jordan Jennings’ 3-pointer with 3:40 remaining in the game.
But those were the final points Montrose had all night.
The Pirates closed out the game on a 6-0 run, getting the go-ahead basket with 2:20 left in the match.
Montrose had a few chances to take back the lead late, which included a desperation heave by Alex around midcourt which clanged off the side of the rim.
The Indians closed out the Black Canyon Classic Saturday by battling the Palisade Bulldogs.
Montrose’s next game will in the Aztec Tournament from Jan. 2-4.
