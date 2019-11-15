The Lady Indians, fresh off a Thursday takedown of the Erie Tigers, fell, 3-0, Friday to “perennial powerhouse” Lewis-Palmer, the No. 3 seed.
Their shot at semifinals now rests on defeating Cheyenne Mountain at today’s 8 a.m. match. Success will pit the Montrose volleyball team against Palmer Ridge at 2 p.m. A loss will end the Lady Indians’ season.
In the first set against Lewis-Palmer (Monument), Montrose lost to the Rangers, 25-12. The team came within a whisker of the W in the second set, which ended with the Rangers on top, 26-24. But the Lady Indians couldn’t keep up with the Rangers in the third set as they were defeated 25-9.
“We went in knowing Lewis-Palmer was a really good team and we knew that even though we were going in No. 2 seed, we were the underdog facing them,” Lady Indians coach Shane Forrest said.
“They are the perennial powerhouse. I was very proud of how we played against them, especially in the second set. And even in the third set, Lewis-Palmer really stepped up and served really tough.
“We just couldn’t find a rhythm at all, because of their tough serving.”
The coach reiterated her pride in her players and said offensively, Kelsey Rocco did well and Madi Matoush played “outstanding defense.”
“I’m very proud of the whole team. … It’s nice to see us keep fighting and play well,” Forrest said.
The Lady Indians started the state tournament on Thursday fighting back from a 2-1 deficit against the seventh-ranked Erie Tigers to secure a five-set win: 25-19, 17-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-7.
“They’ve done what they’ve done all season: they showed grit and determination,” Forrest said. “They grinded away and never gave up.
“Erie was a strong hitting and serving team. They had hitters in every position which gave us fits at times. But defensively, we played really strong and were able to stop their offense.”
To that end, Hadley Greiner, Rocco and Matoush finished with 21, 20 and 16 digs, respectively. Rocco tied a team-high in kills with 12 while Madison Satterly also had a dozen to go along with six blocks.
The Tiger and Lady Indians' match was a back and forth battle for much of the night.
Erie started the first set leading most of the way, but the Tigers could only muster a two-point lead for much of the opening game. With Erie ahead 17-15, Montrose went on a 10-2 run to close out the first set with the final point coming off of an Erie attacking error.
The Tigers came back with a pair of dominating sets to take a commanding 2-1 set lead.
The Lady Indians countered by never trailing in the fourth set. Although it looked like Montrose was going to easily force a fifth and deciding game as it led 24-17, Erie fought off set-point seven times before tying it up at 24-all.
But Montrose shook off Erie’s run as it won the next two points off a Satterly block and then an Ashlyn Manuel kill.
The Lady Indians didn’t slow down in the final set as they led wire-to-wire. Montrose got match-point thanks to a powerful kill by Macy Boulden.
The turnaround in the fourth and fifth set, Forrest reiterated, was due to her team’s defensive performance which rattled the Tigers’ offense.
“We just put the pressure on,” she said. “... We kept them out of their system which we did much better compared to the second and third set.”
The team is looking to play hard and get another win today, after Friday’s loss to Lewis-Palmer.
Forrest said each of the eight teams remaining in the competition is a tough one.
“It’s going to be a tough competition,” she said.
“Erie beat Cheyenne Mountain yesterday (Thursday) and we beat Erie, so that gives us a little confidence going up against Cheyenne Mountain that it’s winnable for us.”
Palmer Ridge has already locked down its spot in the semifinals, but there are positive signs for Montrose. The Lady Indians swept the Bears, 2-0, at the Palmer Ridge tournament earlier this month back on Nov. 2.
“They’re a team we’ve beaten. There’s some confidence going in,” Forrest said.
“If we can get a win against Cheyenne Mountain, we’re in good shape to get into semifinals.”
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is an award-winning journalist and the senior writer for the Montrose Daily Press. Follow her on Twitter at @kathMDP.
