Rallies weren’t particularly difficult to generate for the Indians against Fruita on Tuesday, an immediate rematch following the conference rivals' game on Saturday (a Montrose win). Consistency, however, was a different story.
After tying the Wildcats at one set apiece through two sets, Montrose unraveled in the third set, falling behind by a wide margin and losing the set 25-17.
The Indians held a lead in the fourth set, similar to the first set, which they lost, and again couldn’t hold it, as the Wildcats (8-3), with their size and mistake-free play, put Montrose (7-5) away to win the game three sets to one (25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23).
“Fruita played much better than they did on Saturday, but in turn we committed a lot more errors tonight than we did (the previous game),” Montrose coach Shane Forrest said. “We had a hard time getting our offense going.”
The Indians weren’t without some rallies, though. In the first and second sets, Montrose found some openings in the Fruita defense, offering strong kills. Overall, offensively, the game was a mixed bag, as the Wildcats got the Indians out of their system, limiting them to a hit percentage of .185.
In four sets, Montrose committed a season-high 17 serving errors.
“We serve well, and were a strong serving team, but I kind of feel like missed serves are an epidemic, and once we get on a string of them, everybody starts doing them and that's what we saw tonight,” Forrest said.
Fruita capitalized on the Indians’ errors, applying consistent pressure on Montrose's passing game. The pressure limited Madisen Matoush to six kills, and Taylor Foster to just four kills. And even when Montrose gained a lead, Fruita worked right back to erase it.
It marked a considerable difference from the Indians’ win over the Wildcats on Saturday, where they won in four sets and had three different players with double-digit kills and a .221 hit percentage.
The loss is the Indians’ fourth on the road this season, compared to a near-perfect 5-1 home record. The four road losses, though, have come against teams well above .500 (Eagle Valley, Durango, Delta, Fruita).
Last week was the longest stretch of practice between games the Indians have had since the start of the season, largely due to the compressed season, a wrinkle all teams are dealing with across the state, Forrest said.
Hallie Fenton on Tuesday finished with a team-high hit percentage of .600, and she was followed by Jaedyn Key, who finished at .400 with six kills. Kelsey Rocco had a game-high 17 kills and a .285 hit percentage.
Matoush finished with 20 digs, followed by Foster and Rocco with 17 and 16.
The loss snapped Montrose’s two-game winning streak, but they’ll get a shot to rebound at home on Thursday against Grand Junction (0-12) and move two games above .500 in conference play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.