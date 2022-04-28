There was one constant during Montrose’s 2-0 victory over Grand Junction on Thursday, and it was defender Karlee Brack. She was everywhere, clearing the ball left and right for an Indians team that’s now riding a two-game winning streak with a date against Fruita on Monday.
“She’s the rock, man,” Montrose coach Cassie Snyder said of Brack. “She has just totally come into her own this season. She has gotten better and better… today, she wasn’t only cleaning up everything out of the back, but she had some fabulous through balls for strikers, or cleared it all the way up the field. There’s been really, really good decision making out of her.”
Brack was a pest to Grand Junction attackers who were desperate for an opportunity to cross or find an open lane. She won the ball back for Montrose several times in each half, helping the Indians secure a second straight shutout and goalkeeper Rachel Robuck’s fifth.
“Karls has just been really fiery back there, which is exciting. She’s a huge contributor,” Snyder said. “I thought she was going to have an assist today.”
While Brack flirted with an assist, it was Ellie Duncan and Josie Coulter who took those honors.
In the game’s 17th minute, Duncan passed it to an open Coulter who had no problem scoring her ninth goal of the season with an uncontested finish to give Montrose a 1-0 lead.
Coulter returned the favor in the 76th minute with a perfectly placed through ball to Lucero Mireles-Rodales, who was all alone and softly finished the play with her right foot for Montrose’s second score.
Montrose’s attackers recorded 12 shots on goal and played with patience on Thursday with the defense surrendering just four shots on goal and two corner kicks. Robuck had seven saves.
Over the past two games, Montrose has allowed a mere nine shots on goal after allowing 11 to Durango, the top ranked team in 4A.
“We just start to bleed back and give ourselves more space and time to notice what’s going on so we can pressure faster when we need to instead of getting beat if we step forward too much,” Brack said.
“Today, we just caused (Grand Junction) to get frantic, so they started to get tired while also trying to push for a goal.”
The win improved Montrose to 9-4 and came on Senior Night. The program, during pregame, honored Coulter and Makayla Millsap, who have helped foster a culture of optimism in a program seeking a quick turnaround after finishing 3-7 last season.
“Last season was rough for us,” Snyder said. “Those two have been positive with their team and encouraging and kept people’s heads up even when they were frustrated. Now, looking at this season, what a difference it's made.
“Sometimes you don’t get that to show in that first season when there’s a lot of inexperience on the team. But Josie and Makayla have done that — they’re calm, cool and positive and believe and trust in their team.”
After Thursday’s contest, Snyder asked team captains Coulter, Robuck and Natalie Hernandez if the team should practice on Friday or opt for rest ahead of Monday’s matchup against Fruita.
The trio gave a quick answer.
“We play Fruita on Monday,” they said. “We have to practice.”
Monday’s contest starts at 5 p.m., in Fruita.
Montrose remained at No. 8 in the 4A RPI on Thursday night with two games remaining.