The Indians basketball squad experienced a bit of deja vu on Saturday. The boys basketball team almost had a fourth-quarter, nine-point lead slip through their fingers, after experiencing that exact thing Friday.
After losing to Pagosa Springs by two points on Friday, the Palisade Bulldogs had a two-point advantage with around two minutes left in the game before Montrose’s Sean Alex used his veteran presence to pull the Indians ahead.
Alex stole the ball and layed it in on back-to-back possession, giving Montrose the lead before Palisade’s last second shot rattled off the rim. The Indians (6-3) were victorious, 39-38, in the third and final game of the Black Canyon Classic.
Alex said when got his second steal, which came off a deflection by Palisade, his goal was to just get the go-ahead basket and try “not to do anything fancy.”
“If he doesn’t get those two steals, we would have probably lost another tight one,” said Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer.
It would have especially frustrating as the Indians had a nine-point advantage - biggest lead for either team - early in the fourth quarter after a Trey Schwerdtfeger jumper.
The Bulldogs shook off the deficit and countered with a 10-0 run to take a 34-33 edge.
Alex gave Montrose back the lead quickly before Palisade scored three-straight points to take a two-point lead.
Following Alex’s two fast buckets, the Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game late at the free throw line, but the visitors split the pair.
Still, Palisade had another chance to win in the final seconds, but Jordan Jennings contested a jumper that clanked off the rim.
“It’s nice to come away on the winning end. That was a tough loss last night,” Voehringer said.
Alex led the team in scoring with 11 while Trey Reese had 10 and Schwerdtfeger added nine, which all came in the second-half.
Montrose led most of the way over Palisade following a 12-6 advantage after the first quarter. But the Bulldogs fought back in the second period and reduced the deficit to one point before halftime as they trailed the Indians 17-16.
Palisade would take the lead back shortly in the third quarter as the visitors got their first shot to go in. But that was the only lead the Bulldogs had until midway through the fourth period.
Montrose would go on to outscore Palisade 13-5 for most of the frame, giving the home team a seven-point edge heading into the fourth quarter.
Had the Indians lost the game, it would have hurt their spirits, Alex said. But this victory gives the Montrose players a strong belief in themselves going forward, the senior guard added.
“This gives us confidence for the next tournament in New Mexico,” Alex said. “We still have a lot of things to work on.”
However, Montrose will gain its leading scorer and rebounder, Luke Hutto, following the break, Voehringer said. The Indians will need him as their next games will be in the Aztec Tournament starting Jan. 2-4.
