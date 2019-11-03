With their season on the line following an early 1-0 deficit, the Indians found a way to battle back and pull off a come-from-behind win Saturday at Loveland.
Right before halftime, Montrose’s Aiden Harrell hit the equalizer, and then Sean Alex scored the game-winning goal midway through the second half. Those scores helped the No. 17 ranked Indians (10-6) knock off the 16th-seed Loveland Indians (13-3) by a goal, 2-1.
“I was super proud of them for staying composed,” said coach Cassie Snyder. “They didn’t keep their heads down.”
Loveland scored first in the ninth minute. The home team had some help as the Indians found the back of the net on a rebound off another player.
What followed was about 30 minutes of missed opportunities for both teams before Montrose got even.
Harrell’s goal was set up by Jorge Baeza who intercepted a Loveland pass before firing a pass in to his teammate. Harrell drilled the ball low for the tying score at the 37-minute mark.
Montrose took the lead for good in the 58th minute after Bryan Delgado found Alex for the winning score.
What followed was a tight contest for the remainder of the game as Loveland was desperate to score late and send it to overtime, said Snyder.
“It was frantic on Loveland’s part,” she said. “... But we pulled it off and did what we needed to do.”
The Indians will now play the top-seeded team in the state playoffs, Battle Mountain, at a yet to be determined time on Tuesday.
It’s a rematch with the same Huskies team (15-0-1) that defeated the Indians, 7-2, in the season-opener. But Montrose is quite a different unit now than it was back in August, Snyder said.
“I’m feeling super good going into this game because it was our first game of the season and we didn’t play the way we were capable of playing in that game,” she said.
“We made a lot of defensive errors. And the growth that we’ve made this year is going to put us in a great situation. We’re a lot better than they think we are.”
