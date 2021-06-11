Montrose, with a chance to stabilize its playoff positioning before final seeding this weekend, pounded 15 hits and scored in every inning except the second in Thursday’s 15-5 victory over Delta.
Montrose senior Nolin Boone hit three two-run home runs, lifting a belt high pitch in the first, third and fourth innings. He added a single in the fifth to go 4-for-4 with six runs batted in.
Jaxon Kattner, Keagan Goodwin, Zeke Steenburgen and Davis Dominguez (4-for-5) each had multi-hit efforts, combining for eight RBIs.
The win pushed the Indians’ season record to 12-5 (10-5 for RPI purposes).
Montrose finished the regular season winners of six of their past seven games, helped by an offense that’s cut down on strikeouts and has put the ball in play more. Montrose hasn’t had a 10 strikeout game since May 22, when Durango’s Gage Maestas punched out 12 Indians in a complete game effort.
Since then, Montrose has taken 28 walks against 33 strikeouts (a six-game span), an improvement upon an early season stretch where the Indians struck out 51 times over six-games.
“Our at-bats are better and we have a better plan at the plate,” said Indians head coach Landon Wareham, adding that the hitters are aware there’s still room for growth.
Six of Montrose’s nine starters are underclassmen, and each have had their own highlights this season. Torrie Eckerman had a two-game stretch where he hit for power, Gage Wareham started the season on a torrid pace and Kattner supplied a clutch late-inning hit in a win over Grand Junction earlier this season.
Sophomore David Dominguez, one of the team’s hottest hitters, is 10-for-15 with eight RBIs over his past four games. And seniors Goodwin and Boone, hitting .375 and .524, respectively.
The team, as a whole, finished the regular season with a .339 batting average and .464 on-base percentage.
“It’s a hard thing to play 4A baseball when you’re young and you’re playing in the Southwestern League,” Wareham said. “I’m proud of the way the kids handled it.”
Delta’s Ezra Kathrein and Bradyn Carver couldn’t keep Montrose’s bats cool Thursday, especially in a seven-run fourth inning. With two outs, Montrose produced six straight two-out hits. Goodwin and Wareham hit back-to-back RBI singles before Boone’s second home run, and Steenburgen and Kattner followed with doubles to left. Dominguez hit an RBI single a batter later.
Boone was on the mound for the Indians, and he was effective enough to keep Delta to five runs (one earned) in six innings despite throwing 112 pitches. He punched out nine and walked two, moving his season earned run average to 3.28.
With a 10-5 record in RPI, which helps determine the postseason field, Montrose is in the middle of the pack in terms of 4A playoff-bound teams. As of Friday, Montrose was ranked 10th in RPI, though there could be some minor shuffling as teams complete their seasons (24 teams will make the playoffs).
The eight teams with the highest RPI in 4A will host regionals, and receive a first-round bye. Likely settling in ranked 10th to 12th in the RPI standings, Montrose will need to win their first-round matchup and defeat the regional host in the second game to advance to the double-elimination state tournament.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
