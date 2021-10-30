The week-to-week mantra was “1-0.” That’s what Montrose High School football players said in Week 1, and that’s what they reiterated throughout the season while facing top 4A teams.
But on Friday night, in front of a raucous Montrose crowd, the Indians, after defeating Ponderosa 19-14, could finally rejoice in an accomplishment they had been gunning for since the offseason: A 10-0 unbeaten regular season.
“I can’t even describe it,” Montrose running back Ethan Hartman said, fighting back tears. “Everything we worked for is finally coming true.”
The Indians win means they’re likely to remain ranked No. 1 in 4A once the bracket for the 4A state playoffs is released next week. They’re currently No. 1 in the 4A football RPI and finished the week at No. 1 in the weekly coaches poll from CHSAA, their fourth straight week as the top 4A team in the state.
They’ve also earned a first-round bye and will host a second-round matchup on Nov. 12 or 13. And Montrose clinched the 4A Southern 1 league title Friday.
Montrose’s myriad of accomplishments is why the postgame scene was fitting.
The players embraced. The coaching staff shook hands. Parents and fans flooded the field, a typical postgame tradition, though this one carried wider smiles.
“It’s a big deal, to be honest,” Montrose coach Brett Mertens said. “Montrose hasn’t had an undefeated regular season in a long time. We definitely wanted that. We battled some adversity with the penalties and injuries and our kids found a way to play pretty well in the second half and get it done.”
Montrose hasn’t had an unbeaten season since at least 2004, and adversity was a staple during Friday night’s game. Running back Austin Griffin, one of Montrose’s top rushers, scored on a rushing touchdown in the first quarter but left the game with an injury in the second. Tayne Ila, a key defender who can handle the occasional carry, left due to injury, too.
That meant additional opportunities for players like Blake Griffin, Austin’s brother, and Gabe Miller.
As they’ve done all season, the duo produced when called upon, combining for 135 rushing yards (unofficial) and two touchdowns. Griffin’s two second-half touchdowns were the difference and gave Montrose a 19-7 lead with 10:37 left in the fourth quarter.
The advantage was a welcome sight for Montrose since Ponderosa had won the last three meetings.
“I thought our defense played great again,” Mertens said. “The last fumble (in the fourth quarter) was the only turnover we had. That’s the difference. The last three years we’ve turned it over four times (against Ponderosa). If we don’t fumble there, we probably punch it in and it’s a 26-7 final.
“If we don’t turn the ball over, we’re tough. That was the difference tonight.”
Hartman’s fumble in Ponderosa territory with a little under four minutes remaining was Montrose’s lone blemish of the night in addition to a handful of penalties.
The fumble, though, was Hartman’s lone blemish, too, on a night he was his gadget-like self out of the backfield, catching passes and bursting through holes and extending plays, totaling 123 total yards on 12 touches (72 receiving, 51 rushing). (He had a particularly highlight-worthy over-the-shoulder sideline catch on a perfect ball from quarterback Gage Wareham in the second half.)
Hartman’s 42-yard catch and run from Wareham’s slant pass set up Griffin’s 3-yard touchdown run to give Montrose a 13-7 lead.
“I knew we were going to be able to move the ball this game,” Hartman said “We were fighting the refs a little bit, but that’s part of the game and we were able to overcome it and put up enough points to win the game. That’s what matters.”
Ashden Oberg and Bode Greiner led a defensive contingent that forced two Mustang turnovers — a first-half fumble, which was recovered by Bode Greiner, and a “hope-it-finds-a-receiver” throw by Ponderosa’s freshman quarterback Andrew Heidel that was picked off by Hunter Duke on the Mustangs’ first second-half possession.
Heidel, who was constantly swarmed by Oberg and senior lineman Luke Barney, kept dashing to his right and left to extend plays. It didn’t matter much as he completed 11 passes in the second half, though eight of them came on Ponderosa’s final possession, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Karter Johnson.
With 18 seconds remaining in the game, Montrose recovered the onside kick, Wareham took a knee and what was left from the clock vanished.
“I’m very blessed, very thankful and happy to be a part of this,” Wareham said of the unbeaten regular season. “It’s a great experience.”
Friday night’s home game was the last regular season contest the program will be known as the “Montrose Indians,” with Montrose County School District announcing plans to change the MHS mascot by June 1, 2022 because of a new law banning Native American mascots at all Colorado public schools.
That thought wasn’t lost on Mertens or some of the players.
“We don’t want to change the mascot,” Mertens said. “We want to leave a legacy of the Indians. We’re going to have to (change it), but we don’t want to, so we want the Indians to be remembered this year.”
