With just under seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter and facing a six-point deficit, Montrose, coming off two straight wins to start the season, was on its heels against Coal Ridge, the No. 9 ranked team in 3A, on Thursday. The Titans were minutes away from upending the Indians at Lloyd McMillan Gym.
But timely threes from Trey Reese and Fletcher Cheezum knotted the score at 40-40. A few moments later, Reese knocked down another three to take a 45-42 lead.
The Indians played clean the rest of the way, with Cheezum offering a dish to Ashden Oberg for two, and Luke Hutto securing a game-sealing steal with 22.7 seconds remaining.
Montrose went on to win 50-44, their third straight win in week one of the 2021 season.
The win was welcomed, as any victory in the shortened season could prove pivotal later on when the time comes to seed playoff hopefuls.
But Montrose’s motivation came from seeing one of their own, Aiden Hutto, who watched the game courtside, pen in his right hand, and a stat sheet in his left, tallying the game’s statistics.
“Like our coach (Ryan Voehringer) said, he wishes he was out here,” Cheezum said. “It gave us extra motivation… just seeing him out here put a smile on everyone’s face — it was good to see.”
“It’s a blessing to be able to play,” said Luke Hutto on seeing his twin brother present in the gym for Thursday’s game. “It gives me something to play for. I’m just happy to see him.”
Aiden, a junior and student-athlete in the MHS basketball program, was diagnosed with brain cancer on Dec. 13. He had reported feeling headaches at the end of October, and later received a CT scan in Montrose before being sent to Children’s Hospital in Denver.
The Hutto family announced the news on Dec. 20. It wasn’t long until shirts and sweaters were made with the words “Aiden’s Fight Is My Fight,” which the team wore during pregame warmups.
And Aiden, who’s largely spent the last month and a half away from home, required to be an hour’s drive away from the Children’s Hospital, was surprised to see the shirts worn by students throughout the halls when he came back for a weekend, and for a day of school on Jan. 22.
Plus, seeing the team play again, and jotting down stats, was a joy for Aiden, too, in his first night back in the gym in months.
“It was pretty great to be here,” Aiden said after the game against Coal Ridge. “It was nice to see all the guys, and lots of them are my friends.”
Coach Voehringer said it was “great” having Aiden in the gym, and the postgame message was clear to the players.
“I told my guys at the end of the game, ‘you have the luxury of playing high school basketball, we have a young man sitting on our bench who’s fighting everyday for his life,’” coach Voehringer said. “Don’t take basketball for granted.
“... that’s why I tell and preach, play every possession like it’s your last, because you never know. It was great to see Aiden, smiling and having him on the bench. It brings tears to your eyes.”
Aiden’s mom, Mariah Hutto, reported the chemotherapy treatment Aiden has been receiving is working, and he continues to be positive with a good attitude. She also spoke about the amount of community support Aiden and the family have received.
“We live in an amazing community,” Mariah said. “It’s great to live in Montrose, in a place like that. He’s got a road ahead of him, but it’s amazing the amount of love that’s out there.”
•••
An 18-point fourth quarter helped the Indians come away with home win No. 2, but at 32 points through three quarters, the team’s offensive rhythm was in flux. Turnovers in transition made up most of the game’s tally (12) for Montrose, though the Indians came up with five steals and six blocks in the win.
“The first three and a half quarters, we were going through the motions,” Voehringer said. “We had no energy, we were flat on both ends of the floor. Credit Coal Ridge, they run a good offense, they kept us spread and moved the ball and burned 30 to 45 seconds each possession and drained us.
“... But we made plays late. I thought Reese had two big three’s and Fletcher had a great penetration dump off to Ashden, but we have to play 32 minutes against good teams. We have to come out from the get go and play hard.”
"They also came out with a lot more energy," Luke said. "I've been on the injured reserve, so I came out with a lack of energy, consistency."
The group benefited from a trio of double-digit scoring performances provided by Luke, Cheezum and Oberg. Luke recorded a double-double, securing a team-high 12 rebounds and 14 points, and added five blocks, two steals and three assists.
"The intensity we played with in the fourth is how we got to play throughout the entire game moving forward," Cheezum said. "I thought that was our best quarter of the game by far. And defense, the fourth quarter we locked in and got some stops late."
Cheezum shot 50% from the floor, scoring 12 points (his second double-digit scoring effort), and matched Reese with a pair of three’s of his own. Oberg was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor with a block.
Oberg and Cheezum, in particular, are a pair that Voehringer has counted on to provide productive minutes on the varsity level this season.
“Fletcher’s played pretty well,” Voehringer said. “He’s had double-figures in the last few games, just has to get a little better defensively. I thought Oberg played well, and (Cody) Proctor is coming along. We just have to shoot the ball better from the perimeter.”
Montrose also captured victories over Montezuma (64-43) and Delta (60-42) during the first week stretch. The team is averaging 58 points per game, well above the 43 points per game mark they have allowed opponents.
"It's obviously a different atmosphere, you have to bring your own energy," Luke said. "Games are so fast that it's really important you take care of your body because you just don't have time to be sore or anything like that. You have to watch film on your time, so you got to be happy with today and look forward to the next thing."
