After Friday’s win, Montrose senior Nolin Boone said the Indians were a “tough team” that won’t give in, no matter how many innings are played.
That sentiment was put to the test on Saturday, after the Indians lost an early 3-0 lead and were down 4-3 after a single to center from Alamosa’s Dustin Curto, which scored Case Zimmerman.
“They had a chance to panic today when we gave up the lead and played a little sloppy and got them (Alamosa) back in the game,” Indians coach Landon Wareham said. “But our guys kept plugging and competing against the baseball… you can’t be perfect in this game. It’s about how you react to it and what you do after the mistake.”
Montrose’s Jaxon Kattner answered that call, doubling down the left field line to start the bottom half of the fourth inning, and two batters later, Rocco Manuel’s RBI double to centerfield tied the game at 4-4. Manuel took third on a passed ball, and scored on an errant throw from the catcher, giving the Indians a 5-4 lead.
Manuel’s wheels helped spark what became a four-run inning for Montrose, whose arms buckled the Mean Moose hitters for the rest of the game and sealed a 13-4 win.
The winning weekend moves Montrose to 3-0 with conference play on deck. The Indians have scored a combined 35 runs in 18 innings.
The lineup’s one through four hitters did plenty of damage in the first two games, but the bottom half of the lineup has been right there with them. The Indians’ No. 7 through 9 hitters combined for a 4-for-7 line with four runs batted in on Saturday, helped by another extra base hit from Torrie Eckerman, the No. 9 hitter, who launched a two-run home run last night and added to Montrose’s lead with an RBI triple in the fourth inning.
“The nine hole is every bit as important as everything else in the lineup,” Wareham said. “It turns it over to the front half. Anytime you can get some production out of the nine hole, you’re going to have a good chance.”
There were plenty of those chances against Alamosa, and Montrose largely took advantage. The Indians started Saturday’s game similar to Friday’s, with a base hit from Keagan Goodwin, and an RBI single from Gage Wareham moments later that scored Goodwin.
Zeke Steenburgen brought in Wareham with his own RBI single, forcing Alamosa starter Tyler Duarte to work from behind early.
Duarte used his curveball in the second inning, which punched out a pair of Montrose hitters before the Indians later adjusted in the fourth and chased Duarte from the game. Hayden Shawcroft came in for relief, and unraveled in the fifth inning, allowing six straight baserunners (three walks and three hits) which led to four runs.
Alamosa brought in a lefty to face the left-handed Wareham, but the freshman worked the count in his favor and hit a two-run double to right-center, his second and third RBIs of the game.
On the mound, relievers Parker Davis and Titus Weese retired eight of Alamosa’s last nine hitters, four of which were strikeouts. The right-handed, side-winding Davis buckled the Mean Moose hitters in the sixth, punching out a pair, after a relatively clean fifth inning of work.
Davis relieved Montrose starter Keagan Goodwin, who worked 3 ⅔ innings, struck out three and allowed four runs. Goodwin commanded his off-speed pitches for strikes during his outing, freezing Alamosa’s hitters at times.
“Our vibe is pretty good right now,” said Eckerman, who added the Indians will and can clean up some of their errors. “We’re positive and we can keep this going.”
Montrose will play at Fruita on Tuesday, the first of eight conference games, at 4 p.m.
