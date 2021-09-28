Montrose High School cross country runners continued their steady run of top finishes at the Mountaineer Cowboy Invitational and at the Anna Banana Invitational in Fruita.
Jonas Graff finished sixth in Gunnison, posting a time of 17:49.89. He was first among all Montrose runners and ahead of Elijah Echols (13th, 18:29.64) and Zack Morris (15th, 18:40.42).
Graff followed his top placement in Gunnison with another at Fruita, coming in seventh (17:16.30). Echols again was right behind Graff, in ninth (18:05.40). Micah Simpson was Montrose’s next runner to place, in 21st, one spot ahead of teammate Ethan Birchem and two ahead of Mekhi Mangrum.
It’s been a steady pace as of late for the boys, who were finishing first as a team at invites earlier this season. The boys finished second in Gunnison but fourth in Fruita, ahead of last place Glenwood Springs.
Graff, a junior, has led the way on the boys’ side throughout the season, though Mangrum and Jacob Kettell have dropped times at certain meets, including at the course in Gunnison. Mangrum finished 22nd at the invite with Kettell placing 46th (21:03.83). Kettell placed 30th in Fruita.
Kenzie Bush extended her pace as Montrose’s top runner on the girls’ side, placing seventh (20:57.02) at the Cowboy Invitational and fourth (20:47) in Fruita. Olivia Cook was 10th in Gunnison (21:25) and again ran at a similar pace last Friday at Fruita’s course, finishing in eighth (22:05).
Ashley Ortega placed 22nd in Gunnison, and improved on that mark in Fruita, placing 13th (23:58.10). Montrose’s Anabelle Hawkins was 21, eight spots behind Ortega. Senior Siya Salunke placed 29th.
Cook and Bush have headlined the girls’ side for Montrose, but Ortega has posted top-15 finishes consistently as another key contributor.
The girls, like the boys, have finished the past two invites in strong shape, though haven’t matched their early season tallies. They finished fourth as a team in Gunnison and third in Fruita. Head coach Brian Simpson said weather has played a factor in the runner's increase in times, noting temperatures have been much warmer compared to last year.
Montrose is scheduled to run this Friday in Thornton at the Thornton Invite.
