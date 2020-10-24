Montrose cross country ‘rose to the occasion’ this season navigating uncharted territory

When Montrose cross country coach Brian Simpson reflects on the 2020 season for the MHS runners, he has a clear idea on how it went and the numerous ways the student-athletes handled themselves in uncharted territory.
“My athletes responded and rose to the occasion,” Simpson said. “Knowing that every day was a gift to us, every race was a gift because there was a lot of uncertainty from the start if we would even make it to the state meet.”
The Montrose runners navigated a tricky 2020 season with poise and grace, Simpson said, and were focused on following rules during trips for away meets by wearing masks and respecting county guidelines.
The Indians also had to work around limitations on the number of runners that could attend certain meets, a reason why a few runners weren’t able to participate at times.
The collective effort throughout the season led Simpson to give the team high praise.
“They did everything that we knew to do in order to keep moving forward,” Simpson said. “I’m proud of them.”
Last Saturday, Montrose sent seven runners to the state cross country meet at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs — seniors Zack Oldroyd, Nels Motley, Huriel Rodriguez, Joshua Simpson and Megan Motley, joined by sophomores Jonas Graff and Zack Morris.
Graff finished 26th overall on the boys side with a time of 16:38, best for the Indians, while Megan, running as the lone qualifier on the girl’s side, finished 83rd (22:40).
Oldroyd was second on the team with a time of 17:39 (64th). Simpson followed at 18:15 with Nels just behind him at 18:20. Rodriguez and Morris rounded out the team scores with times of 18:31 and 18:35.
The seniors impressed at regionals the week prior, with three runners finishing in the top 20. But the state performance from all runners was strong, with personal bests throughout at a course that was tougher than the one at the regional meet, Simpson said.
“They performed very well,” Simpson said. “All of them ended up running their very fastest time on that course.”
The performances at the state meet, one that was run well, the Montrose coach added, was a final culminating event in a season none of the coaches and runners expected. With plenty of guidelines to navigate and work through, to complete the season free of quarantines or potential setbacks, was telling.
“We got the season in with minimal quarantining from the virus, so that all was awesome,” Simpson said.
Simpson hailed the spirit he and the coaching staff encouraged for the student-athletes, which he thinks contributed the attitude the runners have, their season performance and to practices throughout the season where the Indians kept their focus sharp, focusing on positivity and ways to improve as runners.
“Kids were telling each other something good that was happening in their life,” Simpson said of practices, where runners were separated into groups of four. “We were always trying to talk about positive things that were happening no matter what was going on outside of our team circle.”
During the start of the season, Simpson shared a popular Martin Luther King Jr. quote with the team, a quote that reads, “Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree.”
The student-athletes picked up on the cues, and didn’t look back, representing themselves “with excellence” both on and off the track, Simpson said.
“That was a standard of excellence in everything we do, and that excellence means coming with an attitude that says, ‘if the world falls apart tomorrow, I’m still going to plant my apple trees today doing practices or whatever that is, and tomorrow’s going to take care of itself, but we’re going to take care of what we need to do today so we’re ready for the challenges of tomorrow.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
