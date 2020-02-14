Montrose defense shuts down Central after opponents' high-scoring first quarter

On paper, it would seem an opponent would come out victorious against Montrose if it scored 17 points in the first quarter and held the Indians’ leading scorer to zero points for the entire game.
That’s what happened in Friday night’s home game, but the Montrose boys basketball game still managed to come back from an early hole and win by 26.
Sean Alex finished with a game-high 17 points; Jordan Jennings had 15 points and Trey Schwerdtfeger added 10 as the Indians (17-4; 5-1 in Southwestern League) won over the Grand Junction Central Warriors, 57-31, despite Luke Hutto being held scoreless.
“Give Central credit,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said of the visiting team’s hot start. “They hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter. Granted, we ran out of gas and didn’t get a hand up.”
Central wasn’t letting Hutto have any breathing room down in the post. The opponent would faceguard Hutto, and whenever he touched the ball, another Warrior player would come down to double-team him.
Voehringer said though Hutto was feeling a little bit down after the game, he told his young standout Central’s defensive strategy showed the Warriors respect his offensive capabilities.
Hutto still found a way to contribute as he had five rebounds, three blocks, three assists, one steal and zero turnovers.
Voehringer said other players filled in for Hutto, like Alex, Jennings and Trey Reese, who filled up the stat sheet with eight points, nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals.
“It’s a team game and we had other guys hit shots,” the Montrose coach said.
One such player was Jennings, who had a season-high five 3-pointers.
Jennings said he was thinking heading into this contest he would probably have a few open looks from deep.
“I was feeling pretty confident,” he said. “I got a lot of shots up in practice and did a lot of extra work.”
“He works his tail off,” Voehringer said of his junior sharpshooter. “He’s one of those kids that will run through a wall for you. I love having a guy like that on our team.”
After Montrose trailed Central, 17-14, after one, the Warriors continued to build on their advantage in the second quarter at 22-15. But that was the largest lead the visitors would have for the rest of the game.
The Indians proceeded to go on an 11-0 run and took the lead for good at 24-22 after an Alex lay-up with about three minutes before halftime.
Montrose then went into the locker rooms with a 28-25 edge.
The Indians’ defense showed up in the second half, when it allowed only six points for the rest of the game.
Montrose effectively put the game away in the fourth quarter as the home team outscored Central, 19-4.
The Indians are now preparing for a battle when they welcome the Fruita Monument Wildcats (16-5; 6-0 in SWL as of Friday) at 7:30 p.m, Tuesday, for Senior Night.
This game will help determine the league title. If the Wildcats win, they’ll secure their third-straight SWL championship. But if the Indians prevail — and then beat Grand Junction on Feb. 21 — then they’ll share a part of the league title.
“This is what you live for. It’s Senior Night and you’re playing against Fruita,” Voehringer said. “I told them, ‘This is what it’s all about. Let’s enjoy the moment and have fun.’ But we have to play mistake-free basketball because they’re very well-coached. They start five seniors and they’re a great team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.