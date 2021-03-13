During practice a few weeks ago, freshman diver Violet Noel fell off the diving board, resulting in minor injury that required some bandaging and loss of practice time.
But it wasn’t the wound that Noel was concerned about. It was the loss of practice time, which meant less time to work on her craft.
“She was more disappointed about the loss of practice time instead of getting hurt and having multiple wounds on her leg,” Montrose dive coach Nicole Cushenan said.
Noel competed in her first girls swimming and diving state championships on Friday, already qualifying for the state tournament as a freshman. She placed first at regionals a week ago, and the state tournament. She placed 13th out of 20, finishing with a score of 364.65 in the women's 1 meter.
“She did really well,” Cushenan said. “She did dives she knew how to do and performed those well and kept up with the rest of the competitors. She has great technique and came in with that this year.”
The appearance at state culminated what was a season in which Noel improved throughout. She learned two new dives — the back 1 ½ tuck, and the back somersault with 1 ½ twist. Noel was nervous about the dives at first, Noel said, but once she perfected them, it only motivated her more.
“She has a lot of potential,” Cushenan said. “Her fearlessness of learning those new dives and trying to get more difficult dives — there’s a lot of potential in what she can do in the next three years.”
Noel is not satisfied until she perfects a dive, Cushenan added. With three years left in her diving career, there’s plenty of time for Noel to perfect any specific dives she wants to conquer.
•••
On track to join Noel at state but missing the cut was Montrose’s 200 yard freestyle relay team, made up of Alex and Megan Waxler, Alise Hardie and Caitlyn Dillon. The group was on track to qualify for state as of Saturday evening, ranked 18th out of 20 (the top 20 teams qualified), and were excited to show their talents at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.
But late results from other teams trickled in, bumping the team to 23rd. The girls learned on Sunday they wouldn’t make the trip.
“They were very excited and what not, but by Sunday we figured out that they hadn’t made it,” Montrose coach Laurie Hadley said.
Despite the unfortunate ending, the girls reflected on their season through a positive lens, aware being able to get in the water was enough in itself with regulations in place due to the pandemic. The freestyle relay team kept dropping times as the season progressed, too, eventually shaving eight seconds off their event time.
“They all just really worked hard the whole season and worked hard at it and were really focused,” Hadley said of the Montrose swimmers. Every girl on the team worked hard and were dedicated to the season.
“I can’t think of a girl that didn’t drop time.”
That was essentially Montrose’s theme this season — every meet, there was someone that dropped time in a specific event, or posted a personal best, including senior Alex Waxler, who, before this season, never swam the 500 yard freestyle under seven minutes.
This campaign, she repeatedly was under the seven minute mark in the event, and even brought her personal best down 40 seconds.
“Alex was a team leader and stepped up and was an inspiration to the other girls,” Hadley said. “She also helped me out and let me know how things sort of operated (as first-year head coach). She’ll be missed next year.”
With so many having success in the water — dropping times, capturing personal bests — it only enhanced the team’s chemistry. Their work ethic, too, is something Hadley is impressed with.
“The big thing was to be able to be part of something and be part of a team and have that social aspect to be there and support each other,” Hadley said. “It was an adjustment all the way around — adjusting to COVID and adjusting to a new coach and trying to find a way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.