Montrose High School wrestling netted a dominant 72-12 dual victory on Thursday over Olathe High School, setting the program in position for a strong finish before the winter break.
‘Dominant’ is putting it lightly. All of Montrose’s victories came by pinfall. Kamron Alegria defeated Tanner Westermann at 120 and James Schuefer, wrestling at 145, took down Olathe’s Cody Biesek within a minute.
Aaron Simpson won over Chase Ripley at 160 and Dontea Pearce followed with a win over Eli Mock. Josaiah Mora grabbed Montrose’s fifth win, knocking off Isrrael Chi at 195.
Dominick Alegria, Cooper Brady, Micah Simpson, Isaiah Alcazar, Joseph Simo and Dmarian Lopez all won by forfeit.
The lone Pirate to net a victory was Silvano Alejandro. Wrestling Kolter Booth at 138, Alejandro won by pinfall (2:15).
Montrose finds groove at Warrior ClassicAlegria used momentum from Thursday’s victory to have himself a solid day at the Warrior Classic in Grand Junction on Friday. He handled Center’s Francisco Villa and won by pinfall. He later won by decision (7-4) over Meeker’s Trae Kennedy. In the quarterfinal, though, Alegria lost to Dayton Torgeson of Richfield by pinfall (4:58).
Alcazar, Schuefer, Simpson, Pearce and Dmarian Lopez all secured wins in their brackets. Lopez won by pinfall over Highland’s Clayton Wood and defeated Alexander Cruz of Glenwood Springs in the quarterfinal.
Alejandro continues impressive run at Day 1 of Warrior ClassicAlejandro picked up where he left off Thursday, winning by pinfall over Brody Nielsen of Eagle Valley in round one. Alejandro lost in round two, but picked up two more wins in both consolation rounds.
Trevor Piatt won by pinfall in his first round but lost in round two.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone