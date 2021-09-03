If Austin Griffin and the Montrose High School football rushing attack needed a reminder how tough it would be to defeat a talented Fruita team, then Friday night’s home opener served as a perfect cue.
Down 22-13 at halftime, Montrose (2-0) scored 13 unanswered second-half points behind an offensive line that gave Griffin all-you-can-have running lanes in a 26-22 win over the Wildcats (1-1).
“We definitely wore ‘em down in the second half, “ Montrose head coach Brett Mertens said. “We had to replace Raul (Rascon) this week, so we moved Tayne Ila to guard...that kid learned a new position in four days of practice and played as well as any guard we got. That’s the thing I love about these kids — they’re willing to do things like that for the team, and we don’t win this game without Tanye Ila. That’s a fact.”
Ila’s contributions, along with Isaac Lovato, Dmarion Lopez (the team’s center), Bode Greiner and Jason English, on the offensive line helped Montrose rush for 293 yards against Fruita’s front seven. It helped that just one of Montrose’s 44 run plays went for negative yardage.
None of the second half rushing yards (140) came from chunk gains — the longest was a 17-yard, up-the-gut run by Griffin. But the Indians had two consecutive, lengthy drives that helped them trickle down the clock.
The first — a 13-play, 65-yard drive — was capped off by Griffin, who scored from six yards out to cut Fruita’s lead to two. The second — a 12-play, 64-yard series — was again finished by Griffin. His 1-yard touchdown (and third of the night) gave Montrose a 26-22 lead.
“I can't take all the credit. That is the best game that our linemen have ever played,” Griffin said. “They absolutely brought it all out for me and that meant everything to me. I couldn't have done any of it without them. We just had a great game as a team and that was absolutely awesome.
“They just never quit. They just kept going and going. The holes were everywhere. I could have run anywhere. They did an awesome job...the most inspiring thing I’ve seen.”
The offensive line’s effort helped Griffin run for 153 yards on 30 carries (5.1 yards per carry). MHS running back Ethan Hartman, too, was a beneficiary. The senior had seven carries for 80 yards, including a dynamic, tip-toe scramble down the sideline where he temporarily lost his footing, but bursted towards the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown, Montrose’s second score of the night.
Hartman added 44 yards on four receptions through the air. The completions came from sophomore quarterback Gage Wareham, who was making his first start at the varsity level.
Wareham played sparingly in last week’s season-opening win against Grand Junction Central, but played all snaps Friday and was 5-for-8 for 57 yards. Three of his completions went for 13 yards each.
Wareham had a few miscues — he threw an interception in the second quarter that led to a Fruita score, and had trouble on an exchange, resulting in a fumble and turnover. But the sophomore kept Montrose moving, delivering pass completions when needed. His 13-yard pass completion to wide receiver Bridger Kurtz in the third quarter helped put the Indians in Wildcat territory, which eventually led to a Griffin touchdown.
“Gage did absolutely awesome for his first game out there,” Griffin said. “We couldn’t have asked anything better of him. Bode had an amazing game on defense. That was awesome, too.”
Greiner and the Indians’ defense were tasked with stopping Fruita’s Armony Trujillo, who rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries last week. On Friday, he was more solid than spectacular, handling the rock 23 times for 92 yards, 26 of which came in the second half.
Trujillo had a few first half scores. Fruita quarterback Corben Rowell found Trujillo for a 10-yard touchdown pass, and the senior later punched in the Wildcats’ last touchdown of the night in the second quarter.
Rowell also had his moments. He found Wyatt Sharpe open on the flat, and Sharpe did the rest, evading a few would-be Montrose tacklers for 36 yards towards the endzone to give Fruita a 14-13 lead.
On 2nd and 17 late in the third, a mistake hampered the Wildcats as Rowell threw the ball downfield, which found the arms of Hartman, who pulled down the interception. The play allowed Montrose to drive down the field and take its second and final lead of the night.
The Indians’ defense came through again late, with a game-deciding fourth quarter stop. On 4th and two, at Montrose’s 31, Fruita handed the ball to Trujillo, who couldn't bulldoze his way through the Indians’ defensive line, leading to the turnover on downs.
With 5:34 remaining, Montrose milked the rest of the game clock.
“Fruita’s got a great squad over there,” Wareham said. “They’re a lot like us — smash mouth football, Montrose football. We feed off of them and they feed off of us. It’s always nice pulling off a win against them.”
Montrose will look to open 3-0 for the fourth straight season next Friday. Durango (2-0), and former MHS football head coach Todd Casebier, now leading the Demons, will travel to MHS.
