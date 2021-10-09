Exactly two weeks since their last game, Montrose High School’s volleyball team swiftly knocked off the rust and settled in quickly, defeating league rival Grand Junction Central in straight sets (25-17, 25-12, 25-14) on Thursday.
The Indians fell behind in the first set by six points, but recovered and cruised the rest of the match despite a strong defense from the Warriors, limiting Montrose’s outside hitters.
The win was Montrose’s fifth in league play this season and its 11th overall.
The two weeks off from game action allowed Montrose to practice some new offensive sets, which head coach Shane Forrest said the team implemented during Thursday’s match.
“We really spent a lot of time running some different sets for our middles and our outside to mix things up a bit and have some other options,” Forrest said.
Additional options would only help an Indians team that has dashed any potential doubts on where it stands in 4A following an 8-8 campaign last spring, when COVID restrictions were in place to go along with a demanding schedule. They’ve catapulted themselves into the top 10 (No. 10) in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s latest weekly rankings and No. 9 in the RPI.
Their efforts have been helped by the ascension of Taygan Rocco and Brooke Williams as key contributors. Rocco, on paper, is the best setter in the Southwestern League. She ranks first in the SWL in assists, with 351. The next closest? Fruita’s Hayden Murray, who has 220.
Rocco is averaging nine assists per set, nearly doubling Murray’s average.
“She’s willing to take risks and try new things,” Forrest said of Rocco. “She’s so athletic she can make plays out of bad passes and get them to the hitters. Her athleticism and willingness to take risks is huge and gives the hitters confidence to go for it.”
Williams, whose tall frame has given the Indians another dimension to their defense, benefited from Rocco’s play and recorded a season-high eight kills against Central. Though not a staff stuffer offensively — yet — she’s been sound defensively, recording at least one block in all but two games. Her 22 blocks are tied with Taylor Foster for the team lead.
Madisen Matoush and Kelsey Rocco, who rank No. 1 (134) and 2 (132) in the SWL in kills, each had six on Thursday. Rocco led the team in digs, recording 16, a few ahead of Bre Brasier, who had two aces on the night, matching Rocco.
Jaedyn Key had a pair of blocks, with Taylor Foster and Hallie Fenton adding one each.
Montrose is scheduled to play Eagle Valley (9-4) at home on Saturday, right before a primetime rematch on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Fruita, the No. 16 team in 5A RPI and SWL leader at 6-0. The Wildcats are currently on an eight-game winning streak and defeated Montrose in straight sets (25-22, 25-12, 25-11) last month.
The Indians sit just one game behind Fruita for first place in the SWL at 5-1.
Though both teams play just one more league game after Tuesday (against Durango), a win for Montrose could add some intrigue in determining a league champion.
“We know it’s going to be a really tough match here,” Forrest said. “We’re outsized by quite a bit. But I think they’re ready to play them again and really want to go for the league title and do whatever we can and play tough.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
