Coaches and members of the Montrose Elite wrestling program. (Courtesy/Montrose Elite)

Twenty-six wrestlers from Montrose Elite wrestling took part in regionals last week and came out perfect as all 26 qualified for state.

Here are the qualifiers from both the middle school and elementary school levels, listed by name, placement and weight (pounds):

Middle school qualifiers: Garyn Espinoza — 2nd, 70 lbs; Erik Alegria — 1st, 75 lbs; Chance Culver — 3rd, 80 lbs; Alias Trujillo — 3rd, 85 lbs; Cash Martinez — 1st, 90 lbs; Aadin Gonzales — 3rd, 95 lbs; Rian Reeder — 3rd, 100 lbs; Holdan Putnam — 2nd, 110lbs; Leo Matesevac — 1st, 120 lbs.

Elementary school qualifiers: Bramlee Garrison — 1st, 37 lbs; Elijah Moore — 3rd, 46 lbs; Rhyder Sanchez — 1st, 52 lbs; Braxton Putnam — 2nd, 52lbs; David Salinas —2nd, 55 lbs; Fynnlen Cramer — 4th, 61 lbs; Cashius Cramer — 1st, HWT; Cruzaden Garcia — 2nd, HWT; Uriah Gonzales — 1st, 47 lbs; Noah Lopez — 1st, 50 lbs; Baylor Garrison — 2nd, 50 lbs; Mason Gonzales — 4th, 66 lbs; Romolo Lopez — 2nd, 78 lbs; Aniyah Garcia — 1st, 57 lbs; David Lopez — 1st, 65 lbs; Brayson Garrison — 1st, 89 lbs; Tripp Cowden — 2nd, 113 lbs.

At state, the elementary group took third overall while the middle school team placed 10th.

At the elementary level, Noah Lopez, Uriah Gonzales each took first. David Lopez, Romolo Lopez and Baylor Garrison each took second with Brayson Garrison and Cashius Cramer each placing third.

Bramlee Garrison finished fourth, David Salinas and Rhyder Sanchez took fifth and Cruzaden Garcia claimed sixth.

Cash Martinez and Erik Alegria took second and fourth, respectively, at the middle school level. 

Combined, Montrose Elite finished fifth at state.

“The future is bright,” said Jake England, president of the Montrose Wrestling Association. “To go over [to Denver] and compete with those Denver and Western Slope schools — where there are some big programs — and to be in the top three and top five, it bodes well of what's to come for the future in this area.”

MHS wrestler Dmarian Lopez was a former Montrose Elite wrestler. Last month, he was a 4A state champion at 285 pounds. 

Kam Alegria, a junior who joined Lopez as a state wrestler this past season, has a younger brother, Erik, part of Montrose Elite.

“It's exciting,” England said. “The kids wrestled really tough and competed well with those groups over there. I'm excited about the future of wrestling in Montrose and this freshman class coming up should be a good one.”



Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

