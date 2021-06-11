Coming off six straight losses, Montrose High School girls soccer coach Cassie Snyder wanted nothing more than for her team to finish the 2021 campaign with a win on Friday.
All Montrose needed to do was defeat Delta (4-6), a formidable team with wins in four of their past five games.
With one of their more cohesive passing efforts of the season, Montrose prevailed 5-1, moving their 2021 record to 3-7.
The Indians now head into a more certain offseason (likely no COVID-19 related restrictions) with some momentum and confidence.
“That was my entire goal for today,” Snyder said of the team producing a complete performance. “It gives us some momentum going into next year, the offseason and the fall because we remember that. And this is a quality team (Delta) historically — they’re usually a top 10 team in 3A. For us to perform that well against an opponent that always comes for us, and is a good opponent, it’s a good win.”
The Indians did perform well, and did so for 80 minutes. Offensively, they had 68 chances and held the Panthers to just seven. Montrose also had a whopping 27 shots on goal, thanks to a flurry of efficient, pretty passes from the attack, and the five goals were the team’s most since May 18.
One of those passes came in the second half from Lucero Mireles-Rodales, who slipped the ball right up the middle for Montrose’s leading scorer Josie Coulter, who had no trouble finishing the play, her ninth score, to extend the Indians’ lead.
Mireles-Rodales was also involved in Montrose’s fourth score, a deep shot from Natalie Hernandez. Mireles-Rodales started the scoring with her own goal in the first half on a corner shot.
With five minutes left in the first half, Hernandez gave Montrose a 3-0 lead off a through ball from Alicea Vigil. Hernandez, a sophomore, has quietly been one of Montrose’s key offensive players. Though she hasn’t scored in bunches (her two scores Friday were No. 2 and 3 on the season), she’s helped on chances as one of the strikers.
“I couldn’t have done it without my team,” Hernandez said postgame. “The vision out there was good from the midfielders. They found us a lot of the time, and that was really necessary for us to get those shots in. That was what worked most for us today.”
Mireles-Rodales recorded her two assists, but Mia Duncan and Vigil also had one each, and Tatum Berry sent a fair share of passes beyond the reach of Delta’s defense. It helped that Montrose’s midfielders, and others, won a healthy amount of 50/50 balls — the Indians won 14 of them to Delta’s two.
“Our catalyst passes (slotted passes through the line in the gaps of the backline) is what the focus was for today — let’s go score a bunch of goals and make this a culminating moment of our season,” Snyder said. “... The girls really did that today. They combined well moving forward and we were in Delta’s half the majority of the game.”
Montrose’s consistent possession meant there wasn’t much work needed from goalkeeper Rachel Robuck, who had to fend off just three shots on goal. Delta did score on a free kick from Allison Godwin that found the left corner of the net.
Robuck had one save Friday, but she easily surpassed 100 saves in her freshman season.
Robuck, like the majority of the team, will return next season (the girls have one senior, center back Sierra Maestas) with more experience and a firm grasp on varsity play and the Southwestern League.
“I talked to my coaching staff right before the game. We never got too fazed or too rattled by how (the season) went,” Snyder said. “Our record wasn’t what we wanted, but despite all the adversity and things not really falling our way, they maintained a fabulous attitude, didn’t fall apart as a team, didn’t blame each other and retained our style of play… that means everything to me. Their mental toughness and wherewithal is going to be great. I’m hopeful for the future — it’s bright.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.