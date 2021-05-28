Montrose was tasked on Thursday with taking down the No. 1 team in 4A girls lacrosse — Grand Junction — the first matchup between both teams this season.
The Tigers took the win, 14-5, but there were positives for an Indians team playing with a light bench and facing an older team that sports plenty of physicality.
“We went out there and charged hard,” Montrose coach Chris Allison said. “Lara (Edeker) had two goals in the first two minutes, and we played a really solid game until Junction kind of ran away with it.”
Edeker’s pair of early scores helped Montrose go into intermission down 5-2. Grand Junction took off in the second half, scoring 10 times to Montrose’s 3 — Edeker added another score and Hailey Mundt and Rebecca Boozell scored once each.
Grand Junction’s Maya DeGeorge was the best player on the field, scoring six times, tying a season-high (she’s scored more than five goals in every game). Six other Grand Junction players had multiple scores, exemplifying why the Tigers are ranked first in 4A.
Allison said the Tigers did plenty of dodging on their way to goals, scoring unassisted (five of their 14 goals came off a pass). The Tigers, offensively, were a consistent threat, with 41 shots on goal.
“Those are things that we can do,” Allison said of the Indians’ potential. “We have players that are going to do that. They just need to work on their cradles a bit.
“It’s the whole package. It's hard to go out there and be a presence on the lacrosse field… the freshmen keep getting better and better, and knowing where to be on a field, that’s tricky, too.”
There were six freshmen starting alongside veterans Jordan Copeland, Abby Hauptmann and Marian Walker. Edeker and Grace Cross were handling face-offs, and Boozell, Mundt, Elizabeth Lee and Natalie Trask were rotating in off the bench.
For Edeker and Cross, Thursday’s match marked a turn around as the pair started to win more off the draw, leading to some offensive momentum the team wasn’t able to take advantage of in previous games.
The Tigers’ 14 scores doesn’t indicate the level of play Tessa Bailey handled goalkeeping duties, according to Allison. Her vision, fundamentals and attitude allowed her to “play out of her mind,” he said. Bailey has been playing the position since sixth grade.
Playing Grand Junction — a team the Indians will rematch in June — showed where Montrose can make some improvements, Allison said. Montrose’s clear (getting the ball from the defense to the offense) and holding onto possession are a few areas that can use improvement. It’ll help, too, conserve energy, with players rotating in and out due to the short bench while giving the midfielders a chance to catch up physically.
The loss knocked Montrose to 0-5, but the players, and Allison, are viewing each game as a chance to improve from the last, with a chance to get a win if everything comes together.
“Every game we’ve played this season has been better than the one before,” Allison said. “The measure of success is if we can keep improving ourselves.”
Montrose will return to Grand Junction Friday to rematch the Tigers at 4 p.m.
