The Fruita-Monument Wildcats softball team proved to be very unwelcome guests on Saturday as they scored in almost every inning and defeated the Red Hawks by the score of 12-1.

The Wildcats scored their dozen runs as they pounded out fourteen base hits. The Cats also left nine runners on base, scoring in every inning but the fourth. The Red Hawks were unable to string together productive at bats and finally pushed across their lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning, avoiding a shutout.



