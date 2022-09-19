The Fruita-Monument Wildcats softball team proved to be very unwelcome guests on Saturday as they scored in almost every inning and defeated the Red Hawks by the score of 12-1.
The Wildcats scored their dozen runs as they pounded out fourteen base hits. The Cats also left nine runners on base, scoring in every inning but the fourth. The Red Hawks were unable to string together productive at bats and finally pushed across their lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning, avoiding a shutout.
The Fruita-Monument Wildcats improved their overall record to four wins and eight losses and a 1-0 mark in league action. The Red Hawks fell to a season record of five wins and nine losses and are currently 2-3 in league play.
The next action for the Red Hawks will be a doubleheader as the Basalt Longhorns come to Montrose. The Longhorns score runs in bunches. They put up 26 runs on the Aspen Sailors last week and are quite used to scoring at least 10 runs a game. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. with the second game to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
