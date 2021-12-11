Montrose High School linebacker Bode Greiner (No. 52) stiff arms a player from Denver South after catching an interception in the fourth quarter. Greiner’s interception helped seal Montrose’s 56-19 playoff victory over Denver South on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Taryn Hill/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose High School fullback Austin Griffin looks downfield during a game against Durango at MHS on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
Following a season in which he ran for 987 yards and 25 touchdowns, Montrose High School running back Austin Griffin was named league MVP of the 4A Southern 1 conference.
Griffin, a senior, was Montrose’s early-down and goal line back throughout the 2021 season. He played in 10 of Montrose’s 12 games and served as a key member of Montrose’s running back committee. His 25 touchdowns led the league.
Joining Griffin in receiving a top accolade was linebacker and teammate Bode Greiner, who was named 4A Southern 1’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Greiner’s 153 tackles were a league best by a wide margin — he had 28 more than Ponderosa’s Brady Porter.
Griffin and Greiner were also named to the conference’s first team. They were joined on the first team by teammates Ethan Hartman, Tayne Ila, Ashden Oberg, Luke Barney, Dmarian Lopez and Jaxxon Tosi.
Hartman and Oberg each had stat-stuffing seasons. Hartman tallied 1,138 rushing yards, 20 total touchdowns (13 rushing, six receiving and one kickoff-return) and 1,765 total yards, which was third-best in 4A Southern 1.
Oberg had 13 sacks and 24 quarterback hurries. No other player across the league had more than five sacks or 12 QB hurries, signaling Oberg’s dominance on the defensive line.
Following Montrose’s eight first-team selections were seven second-team all-conference selections. Isaac Lovato, Gabe Miller, Hunter Duke, Torrie Eckerman, Jason English, Gage Wareham and Blake Griffin were all named to the second team.
Wareham, a sophomore, threw for 1,069 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first season as a starter. He threw just two interceptions on 89 passing attempts, helping him earn a quarterback rating of 130.8.
Miller and Griffin combined for 1,036 rushing yards as part of Montrose’s rushing attack. As a team, the Indians ran for 3,998 yards and 62 touchdowns, which was helped by the offensive line work from Oberg, Lovato and Barney.
The team’s 62 touchdowns are a season-high for the program under head coach Brett Mertens.
Rounding out the honors were Montrose’s honorable mentions: Julian McFarlane, Bridger Kurtz and kicker Sandier Gaxiola Leyva.
