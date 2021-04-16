If the Indians were going to improve on doing some of the little things, they made it a point to start that trend on Thursday. Coming off a near week full of practice to fine tune some areas, Montrose (6-4, 3-2 in SWL) came out humming, defeating Grand Junction Central (3-8, 1-5 in SWL) in straight sets (25-17, 25-12, 25-14) for win No. 6 on the season.
The Indians have won 25 of 39 sets, and have four straight-set sweep wins on the campaign.
“It was a good recovery, a win that they really needed,” Indians coach Shane Forrest said, “and to come out and play consistently was something that we really needed to do and they accomplished that.”
Before Thursday, Montrose lost two straight games, including a five-set heartbreaker to Durango at home, and three of their last four. The Indians used the following practice days to refine footwork patterns and work on their defense, a point of emphasis after last Friday’s loss.
Montrose’s offense, though, did its job against the Warriors, taking the season series against their conference rival and doing it in fashion, capping the sweep with 3-0 victories in both contests (the Indians defeated Grand Junction Central in similar fashion earlier this year, winning by more than at least nine points in every set).
Kelsey Rocco and Madisen Matoush led Montrose in kills on Thursday, with 10 and eight. Matoush added eight digs while Rocco netted seven.
The duo have been neck-and-neck in the kills department for Montrose this spring, offering a spark on the outside in the Indians’ offensive attack.
“It carries the momentum for us and I think really pushes the other players,” Forrest said of Rocco and Matoush's consistent play. “It keeps our energy high and elevates the effort of all of our players when they’re doing well.”
That includes fellow junior Jaedyn Key, who finished with seven kills in the win, and was efficient, with a .545 hitting percentage and just a single error in 11 attempts. Key, along with Taylor Foster, have joined Rocco and Matoush as potent offensive threats for the Indians.
“(Jaedyn) had quite a hitting night,” Forrest said.
Bre Brasier had a solid game serving with six aces, and Matoush added three of her own. Foster finished with a team-high 14 digs.
The win moved Montrose to 3-2 in conference play, and the Indians still have an outside shot to win the Southwestern League (Durango, at 5-0 and No. 1 in the conference, will have to lose their remaining league games).
“Kids have played together so long and know each other so well and know how each other plays,” Forrest said of the team’s junior group. “They have provided leadership and it’s a different player each time. Kelsey and Madi, through their play, they’ve provided a lot of leadership and have stepped up.”
Montrose has four games left to improve their positioning for a potential playoff berth. The Indians square off against Fruita (7-2 as of Friday) back-to-back, once on Saturday and then on Tuesday. Montrose will finish their season against Grand Junction on Thursday and a non-league contest against Bayfield next Saturday.
Montrose dropped out of the top 15 in 4A in the latest girls volleyball rankings from the Colorado High School Activities Association, but picked up 38 votes, the most of any team not in the top 15.
“We’ll need to stay disciplined, play together as a team, and remembering to have fun while they’re playing is really important,” said Forrest of how the team must approach the rest of the season. “Staying consistent in their play is really important and key for this team.”
