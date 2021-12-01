If there was one component holding Montrose girls basketball under .500 last season, it was the inability to win close games.
Montrose’s 3-10 record wasn’t a clear indication of their overall play. Of those 10 losses, six came by eight points or less. They also had one of the toughest strength of schedules, which was calculated at 6.9, third highest in 4A, according to MaxPreps.
“We’ve been talking about staying positive and not panicking,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “Last year, we would be in games and then all of a sudden late, one or two bad things would happen and we wouldn’t play with a lot of confidence and panic.
“This year, we’re trying to rep a lot of game situations in practice so that when they come up in the game, it’s second nature (to the players).”
That practice time is likely to come handy for a Montrose team that doesn’t return an abundance of varsity experience, having lost four key seniors.
There are a few players who’ve played varsity minutes — seniors Josie Coulter, Taylor Yanosky, Ashley Ortega and Siera Mihavetz all saw action in 12 games or more.
Yanosky led the team in points, averaging 11.7 per game. She was third in rebounds behind 2021 graduate Jaycie Casebolt and Coulter, who averaged 6.8, including 2.4 offensive rebounds.
Guards like junior Bryer Moss and sophomore Taygan Rocco are expected to soak up varsity minutes. Heather Power, a junior, last season played in 13 games, sparingly, but is another post player in the rotation.
“I really like the makeup of our team,” Skiff said. “We have some really good guards, we’re athletic. I already see the improvement and we’re hoping for a good season this year… I think we’re a bit deeper this year than maybe we’ve been in years past.”
The rotation may extend past eight players during the first half of the season with just four home games in the first month and a half. Matching the boys’ schedule throughout December and early January, the girls have three road tournaments before entering league play.
It’s partially why Skiff and the players are prioritizing long-term over short-term accomplishments.
“We definitely don’t want to be playing our best basketball at the beginning of the year,” Skiff said. “We’re going to be one of those teams that continually gets better and hopefully hit our peak right after Christmas.”
That’s when Montrose will enter league play, after playing in its last road tournament. Skiff is expecting a competitive conference. “Our league is going to be extremely tough this year,” he said.
The Indians finished 2-6 in conference play last winter, but were a respectable 2-2 at home.
They’ll need to play improved basketball away from Lloyd McMillan Gym after posting a road record of 0-5.
Montrose will need to limit turnovers as well. They averaged 12.6 per game last winter.
Despite last season’s record, Montrose isn’t going unnoticed. The Indians garnered seven points in 4A, two more than Durango, in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s preseason coaches poll.
The seven votes placed Montrose 24th in 4A, which means the team is viewed as a playoff contender, at least from coaches around the state.
From within, a shaky start won’t dim Montrose’s hopes for a playoff nod.
“We have the crew that will fight and fight for 32 minutes,” Skiff said. “They’ll be ready to go.”
Montrose will start its season by playing Coronado, Greeley West and Palmer Ridge at the 2021 Cougar Tip-Off later this week.
