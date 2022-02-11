Before Friday’s game against Grand Junction, Siera Mihavetz was told she would start, in honor of Senior Night.
She had been serving a bench role most of the season after netting a few starts in early December. Since then, she’s scored sparingly, though contributing in other areas with rebounds and assists.
But on Friday, Mihavetz seized the moment. She was the exact spark Montrose needed, hitting a three-pointer in the first quarter while playing stifling defense.
In the third quarter, on the second play, she hit another triple, which helped generate early second-half momentum and cleared the way for Montrose (11-10) to close out a 56-21 win over Grand Junction (1-21).
“That’s what Siera has brought all year,” Montrose coach Skiff said. “She might not be scoring a ton every night, but she brings a lot of energy when she comes into the game.”
Mihavetz finished with a season and team-high 13 points against the Tigers. She was just one piece of the puzzle, though. All of Montrose senior’s — Mihavetz, Taylor Yanosky, Josie Coulter, Ashley Ortega — excelled on a night they were honored, combining for 39 points, with Coulter and Ortega finishing with nine points each and Yanosky adding eight.
Adding to the onslaught, Coulter and Yanosky grabbed multiple offensive rebounds and converted second-chance points.
“I thought those four did an outstanding job of setting the tone early,” Skiff said. “It was great to see them play really well and have some fun, and the rest of our team had fun with it, too.”
The team’s spirit was clear as day with Montrose leading by more than 30 points in the fourth quarter and the seniors resting on the bench. Sophomore Kenzie Bush had entered the game, playing her usual position — point guard — and providing an energetic, fiery spark, similar to that of Ortega, her close friend.
In the fourth quarter, Bush poked the ball out from the arms of a Grand Junction player and raced to the other end of the court for a layup. She didn’t convert it but was fouled and sent to the free throw line.
During the sequence, it was hard to miss Ortega, who jumped out of her seat and cheered on Bush. She wanted to see one of her better friends score her first varsity point.
Bush, after missing her first three throw, rattled in the second.
“That was my favorite moment of the game,” Ortega said.
The moment exemplified why Montrose hasn’t wavered in its approach despite falling below .500 during league play. The girls haven’t panicked. They’ve trusted their group, ranging from veteran seniors to steady juniors in Heather Power and Bryer Moss to sophomores such as Bush, Taygan Rocco and Haven Johnson.
The seniors, though, shined on Friday and the Indians’ 2-3 zone guided them to a 24-8 lead at halftime. Their full-court press helped generate turnovers in the second quarter, and at the start of the third, Ortega’s defensive block and Mihavetz’ triple on consecutive plays said everything about the night Montrose was having.
With the seniors resting late into the game, and Montrose nursing a 43-13 lead after the third quarter, they were still active participants, especially so during Bush’s pursuit of a point per game average.
“It shows the leadership the four seniors have,” Skiff said. “Taking kids like Kenzie and Haven and the other underclassmen under their wing and showing them the ropes of playing varsity basketball and what it takes.”
At the buzzer following the fourth period, Ortega and Bush embraced. Both sported wide smiles, capping a Senior Night that saw the seniors play exceptionally well, the bench providing solid minutes and the team’s first two-game winning streak since Jan. 8, a helpful momentum boost as they get ready to play Grand Junction Central (18-3) next Thursday.
“Tonight was kind of emotional,” Ortega said. “We’ve been playing for so long and you’re happy, sad and excited. It was just fun to give it our all and win. It feels really good.”