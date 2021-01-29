Ask players and coaches in the Montrose High School girls basketball program their thoughts on the upcoming season, and they’ll tell you the group is happy to be back, and close to game action after more than a month of waiting for an official timeline.
“We’re excited that it’s time to get going, and we’re looking forward to the season,” coach Steve Skiff said. “We know it’s going to be different in a lot of ways and it’s going to be fast and furious, but we have a great group of kids and we have great leadership from our seniors and I think it’s going to be fun — we’re ready to compete.”
Though the roster experienced some turnover after losing eight seniors to graduation, the girls are set to bring back some talent with playoff experience after reaching the Sweet 16 last season.
Seniors Jaycie Casebolt, Hailey Sella and Morgan Carroll return after logging varsity minutes in 2020, and the trio welcome senior Bailey Beard, who moved into Montrose and is expected to be a post player for MHS.
The four said the team is starting to get around to wearing the mask, adjusting to the conditions after a rough start, but the mentality remains positive, for both players and coaches.
“A lot of it is getting back in shape, too,” Beard said. “We were out of shape at first and we’re still trying to get in shape. Once we get in shape, it’ll get easier.”
“It’s going to be the same for everybody,” Skiff said. “It’s not like we’re the only ones having to wear it. All the other teams that have to wear it are going through the same thing. It’s going to be the teams that have that positive mindset about it and embrace it and say we’re going to do it — I think those are the teams that will be successful.”
Carroll and Sella said they’re excited about this season’s schedule. Though they will play a few teams they personally haven’t played before, the Western Slope-centric schedule should make for some competitive games, they said.
“It’s kind of cool that we get to play Delta more than once, and Fruita, too,” Carroll said. “We have more teams on this side of the Western Slope.”
The four will get an opportunity to carry the Indians’ offensive scheme after last year’s seniors largely led the way. Casebolt averaged 4.0 points per game in 25 games last season and was third on the team in rebounds with 3.2 per game. Sella and Carroll scored sparingly throughout the season, but contributed in other categories with rebounding, assists and steals.
With the seniors locked into their roles, and a supporting cast ready to fill some shoes, Skiff said he’s excited about the 2021 team.
“I’m excited about this group; I really am,” Skiff said. “... Our JV (junior varsity) team lost two games last year, so there’s some good kids that are going to be able to step up and fill those varsity spots. And the thing that I like about it is our kids come in and work hard and they compete and we’re going to be ready to go each and every night.”
The senior group is focused on leading the younger core, Carroll said. At first, there was some disappointment of losing games due to the shorter schedule, and uncertainty how to navigate all the modifications. But a quick chat with the coaches helped the leadership aspect settle in as they realized playing in a modified season amplifies the opportunity to lead by example.
“Our coaches were talking to us and they were like, ‘everyone’s watching us,’ not just normally, but since it's our senior year and all this stuff happened, and that we can be positive about it and help the whole team,” Carroll said. “That’s our goal — be as positive as we can. At least we’re playing.”
The protocols could lead to in-season adjustments that may fluctuate as the season progresses, Skiff said. The four seniors, in a joint interview, all said the mask use has led to fatigue setting in quicker, something that was noted by health officials around the country. The tolerance level, though, may rise as the players get into game-shape.
“As coaches, we’re going to have to be able to be flexible, and ready to adapt and do different things like that,” Skiff said.
The girls are coming off a Sweet 16 appearance and a 19-6 season, including 6-2 in league play. The success helped the Indians receive 47 votes from coaches across the state, which placed them as the No. 16 team in 4A in the CHSAA preseason rankings.
Montrose will welcome Montezuma-Cortez on Saturday for a non-conference home matchup at 11 a.m.
