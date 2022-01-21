Montrose bounced back from its Tuesday loss against Fruita on Friday with a 37-10 victory over Grand Junction.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak and came thanks to Montrose’s starting five effectively executing a three-quarter court diamond press that stifled the Tigers’ offense.
The pressure limited Grand Junction to two points in the first half.
“Credit my five starters because they put some pressure on Junction early and they were able to create some turnovers and easy baskets,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “I just thought they did a really good job of setting the tone.”
Taylor Yanosky, Ashley Ortega, Bryar Moss, Taygan Rocco and Josie Coulter served as Montrose’s starting five Friday. Moss particularly had a solid night on the offensive end, showing an improved shot that was lacking over the past four games, a 2-for-16 stretch.
Haven Johnson off the bench provided a spark defensively.
“Anytime you can hold a 4A varsity team to 10 points, that really says something about the defensive effort,” Skiff said.
The win evens Montrose’s conference record to 1-1 and moves them to 9-6.
The Indians welcome Grand Junction Central (12-1) on Tuesday to Lloyd McMillan Gym. It’s expected to be another tough test for Montrose as Central is currently ranked at No. 5 in the 4A RPI. The Warriors have won nine straight and have scored at least 40 points in 10 of their 12 wins. They defeated Durango (11-4) 43-40 on Friday.
It marks the start of a busy week for Montrose. After hosting Central, Montrose travels to Moffat County on Thursday and hosts Durango on Saturday.
“Central has some speed and kids that can shoot the basketball. We’re going to have to cover their shooters,” Skiff said. “It’s a quick turnaround with one day to prepare, but we’re going to come up with a plan for them. And facing Moffat on Thursday and Durango on Saturday, it’s going to be a gauntlet next week.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
