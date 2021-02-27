The girls team for Montrose went into Delta on Thursday with a singular goal: knock off the No. 6 team in 3A.
The Indians were 16 minutes away from the win. After a steady first-half from both teams, the score was tied 33-33 (Montrose came out firing, outscoring their counterpart 18-11).
But thanks to Delta’s Erika Kuta (19 points) and Keely Porter (16 points), with help from a stingy Panthers zone defense, the Indians’ attempt at an upset came to a massive halt. Montrose scored nine second-half points, and a 20-point quarter from the Panthers sealed a 59-42 win.
“Usually in the first-half we come out with super high energy, which usually helps us get to a lead, and (on Thursday) helped us get a tie game,” senior Morgan Carroll said. “But we came out with much lower energy out of the half, and that can really cause us to not do so well.”
Delta’s zone defense forced Montrose to shoot from the perimeter often and limited opportunities for inside looks. The Indians had trouble converting those long-range looks, shooting 25% (6-for-24) from three and 29% overall. Taylor Yanosky was the only player to score in double figures with 13 points, and Jaycie Casebolt had the second most with seven points.
“We got what we wanted against them in their man and they went to their zone and it just gave us some problems,” coach Steve Skiff said. “Erika Kuta, she’s a really good player, we knew we were going to have our hands full with her. She’s a tough matchup for anybody cause she can play inside, outside, and she can shoot midrange and post you up.”
Kuta and Delta haven’t been the only tough matchup for Montrose this season. According to MaxPreps, the Indians’ strength of schedule is 7.4, the highest mark in 4A (this can only considerably help their playoff chances if they make a run). And now at 3-7, the Indians have three games left — all against Southwestern League opponents, and two of which sit atop the SWL as of Friday — to make that late-season push.
“We constantly tell them (the players) we need to put the past in the past and look forward,” Skiff said. “You better forget in a hurry because you have another game in like a day.
“We may be on the short end of some of these, but it’s not because of a lack of effort. We’re a good basketball team and we know we just have to put four quarters together.”
Montrose nearly pulled off a complete game on Thursday, but early foul trouble from the Indians made the challenge tougher. With 25 personal fouls, Delta went to the free-throw line 35 times, making a little over half. The Indians, too, went to the line frequently, but shot 10-for-20.
“This season, since it’s so short, it’s hard for us to dwell on these games, so we need to learn from our mistakes really quickly and focus on the next game,” Carroll said.
“... we have the heart, and we really want to win those games, but sometimes I think we get in our heads a little bit and that can cause us not to give as much effort.”
Carroll agreed with Skiff about the team’s game-in-and-game-out effort this season, aware a few plays could have them in a different spot than where they are currently. Nonetheless, the team is focused on the finish of the season (at Central, and at home against Fruita and Durango).
“The next three games are really important, but we’re all on the same age about playing to have fun and not be in our heads,” she said. “It’s important to play to have fun.”
