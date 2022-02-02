Deep into the third quarter, Fruita was working through its offense patiently and effectively. There was no need to rush — the Wildcats had a 31-15 lead and were making Montrose work.
The Wildcats truly embodied a highly functioning, disciplined offense, passing and passing and passing the ball around the perimeter until they found the perfect look. Their offensive involved entry passes and kick outs to the perimeter.
The Wildcats were patient as ever against the Indians’ 2-3 zone, forcing the latter to fly to the ball to cover spots. Their dribble penetration was also sharp and added to the difficulty.
On top of that, Fruita’s pressure, both in full and half court sets, was suffocating.
It all added up to a top-of-the-shelf performance from Fruita (15-2) against Montrose (9-10), which lost 45-25.
“Fruita is a tough matchup and they’re a good basketball team,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “ They’re well coached. Coach (Michael) Wells does such a good job with them.”
The Wildcats showed on Tuesday why they’re currently a top 10 5A team. Wells forced Montrose to break a full-court press in the first half while having his team operate patiently on offense.
In the second quarter, Montrose switched from man-to-man defense to a 2-3 zone, and it was effective — Fruita scored just six points in the period after scoring 15 in the first. It helped Montrose head into halftime with a manageable 21-11 deficit despite losing Ashley Ortega at the 2:20 mark due to foul trouble.
Fruita’s unrelenting press returned in the third quarter, which Montrose was able to navigate effectively. The Indians also rotated appropriately in their 2-3 zone. On one play, Taygan Rocco blocked Jillian Buck’s shot in the paint.
“What I was so proud of was the effort. It was a big-time effort,” Skiff said. “They played with a lot of energy and we fought for 32 minutes. I was happy with that.”
Some Montrose starters, such as Josie Coulter, played well into the fourth quarter despite the game being out of reach. The Indians’ unit on the floor continued to push the Wildcats, who scored 23 second-half points.
Fruita's season scoring leaders Olivia Campbell and Kylie Wells led the charge offensively in the second half as they combined for 17 points in the final two periods. Campbell finished the game with a team-high 12 points and Wells followed with 11.
Despite the now four-game losing streak, the mood in Montrose’s locker room postgame wasn’t one of panic.
“We’re actually really excited,” Montrose guard Tatum Berry said. “There’s not any negativity at all. We’re ready for our next game. Any negativity doesn’t do us any good. We’re doing our best.”
The team has focused on putting the streak in perspective. All four losses have come against teams with winning records, including a 16-1 Central club, which it held under 40 points, and Moffat County, now 9-6. Durango, led by standout Mason Rowland, is 12-5 and used a strong second half to defeat Montrose.
The 4A RPI standings have certainly taken Montrose’s recent stretch into consideration. The Indians rank No. 23 in the 4A RPI despite the 9-10 record. Every other team above them is at least two games above .500.
“We’re working really hard,” Berry said. “The scores haven’t been great but we’re working together.”
Coulter led Montrose with six points on Tuesday and Taylor Yanosky, who returned from minor injury, was behind her with five. Berry, Rocco and Bryar Moss finished with four points each.
Berry had all four of her points in the fourth quarter, which was Montrose’s highest scoring quarter.
The final period is part of the positive the Indians are taking away from Tuesday’s game — they finished strong against a top SWL opponent.
“It has been a rough stretch, but it’s important to understand the teams we’ve been playing during this stretch,” Skiff said. “Central, Durango, Fruita. We don’t like to lose, but we can take positives from this to make something out of it.”
Montrose hosts Eagle Valley (6-11) on Saturday. Tip off is set for 2 p.m.