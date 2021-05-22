Before the start of the 2021 lacrosse season, Montrose High School senior Jordan Copeland had some nerves. Not about own style of play, or the game itself, but the lack of players joining the program.
After all, the girls’ team was only a short time removed from losing five key senior players, mostly to early graduation. Head coach Chris Allison agreed the loss of a handful of upperclassmen student-athletes changed the outlook for the upcoming season.
“It was a weird transition,” Copeland said on Friday. “A lot of seniors who would have played had to do other things. I was nervous because no one was participating in pre-season. But freshmen signed up as the season started, and for not having experience, they’ve excelled.”
Despite Montrose’s 0-4 start (their playing teams like Telluride and Durango, who roster plenty of experienced players), those freshmen, with Copeland, juniors Lara Edeker, Abby Hauptmann and others leading the way, are learning as they go, using each game to take those steps towards consistency.
“We continue to play better every game,” Allison said after Friday’s game against Fruita. “We have players learning the game — so many new players that have never played ever before are starting to catch and throw and learn how to move on the field.
“... We had a great practice on Thursday and came out and played pretty well (on Friday).”
Copeland lent credit to Montrose’s offensive attack against Fruita, despite not scoring a goal. The team was aware it would be a tough match facing the Wildcats, who defeated Durango 8-4 last week. The Indians lost to the Demons twice this season, with the first loss last Saturday at home and the second earlier this week in Durango.
The scores were lopsided (13-5 and 12-1), but Copeland said she tries to remind the team, especially the underclassmen, that they’re playing at the varsity level extremely early, when traditionally they’d receive junior varsity reps.
They followed that advice, playing Fruita tough throughout.
“In the first half, we stuck with them and at halftime, it was tighter,” said Edeker of the game against Fruita. “We held in there and Tessa Bailey(goalie) did a really great job and the defense did a great job, too. We kept a lot of those girls out and watched for those cuts, and decided to move around the ball to slow down the game a bit more.
“Tonight we played like a team and relied on each other to slow down the game and make good passes.”
The Indians chemistry is needed during a time when referee shortages are completely revamping their season schedule. Montrose had to play Friday’s game in Fruita despite it initially being pegged as a home game, and last Saturday, had to play two games instead of one — their game against Durango earlier in the week was pushed to the weekend since no referees were available.
On Friday, there was only a single referee, which makes the game tougher overall to call, and can lead to potential safety issues on the players’ side, Allison said.
He’s hoping community members can step in and fill some of the gaps.
“We need involved bodies that care about these kids who want to be referees,” Allison said.
For years, Allison says he was the only referee between Grand Junction and Durango. And with him now leading the girls’ program, there’s even less certified lacrosse referees. Those in Mesa County can’t always drive south to ref games in Montrose and Telluride, due to work schedules.
It’s a challenge, but after losing last season to the pandemic, playing now is better than the alternative.
“We’re just glad we’re playing lacrosse,” Allison said. “We’re lucky right now, I think… we’ll take whatever we can get right now.”
Though the Indians are navigating referee shortages, they’re also working around having a shorter bench, due to team size. That means players are cycling from defense to offense, and vice versa, to keep midfielders’ legs fresh.
Allison moved Allison Stambaugh to defense, where she played well in her first defensive start on Friday, and freshman Aby England is settling into her role on the defensive end.
Offensively, Edeker leads the team in goals, with four, and Hauptmann and Grace Cross have three each. Bailey had recorded 38 saves through three games before Friday.
Underclassmen are chipping in, too, with freshman Hailey Mundt scoring her first high school goal last Saturday, something Allison hopes takes off.
“Some of the younger girls are going to start following (the veterans),” said Allison of the underclassmen’s scoring opportunities. “They’re really close. Some of them are going to have breakthroughs in the next couple of games.
“Once they taste it [thrill of scoring], it’s hard not to want to score after you have. It feels pretty good.”
The girls will look to add to their goal total next Thursday, as they’re tentatively scheduled to play at Grand Junction. The game against Fruita is scheduled for June 1, but may move to June 2 or 3, since the boys are scheduled to play June 1, and refs, as mentioned, are limited at the moment.
With seven games left, if all goes according to plan, the group will have plenty of opportunities to continue taking strides as Copeland embraces her role as one of the team’s leaders.
“I don’t look at it as a ‘I’m a better than them type of player’,” Copeland said of how she’s handling her role as a leader. “I want to help them and give them the resources they need. It’s a large freshman class, so it gives me a lot of promise of leaving this sport to this group. If anything I feel more calm about it.
“I feel honored because I’m one of the captains this year and I just have a fun time with it and I mentor them and play alongside them and be there if they need anything.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.