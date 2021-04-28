It likely was more difficult than usual to reserve some playing time inside the hockey rink at Riverbottom Park last fall. Well, that’s because Montrose High School freshmen interested in playing girls lacrosse joined coach Chris Allison, who’s entering his first full season leading the program (he began coaching the team last spring, but the Colorado High School Activities Association canceled the spring season).
With a solid turn out, the girls participated in short drills before playing in some smaller games, some four on four games that included Allison.
“We concentrated on having fun,” Allison said.
Once COVID-19 restrictions allowed them to do so, the group played indoors, with masks on, and a soft rubber ball.
The activity resonated with the freshman, all of whom returned for the spring senior season, joining program veterans like Lara Edeker, Dani Brueggeman and Abby Hauptmann. Though the freshmen don’t have a book’s worth of lacrosse experience, they’re good athletes, Allison said, and a competitive schedule will help them catch up.
“We’ll be focused on figuring out how to learn from experience, whether that’s winning or losing,” Allison said of the expectations for the 2021 season. “Creativity as players, thinking about how to move on the field and interact with teammates, taking away from the lessons they learn during the game is going to be the most critical, and being able to make something of those lessons.”
The juniors will also take part in that learning as they help guide the underclassman. Edeker, who played softball in the fall, is one of the team’s midfielders. She’s joined by junior Tessa Bailey, the Indians’ goalie, Bailey has been playing the position since sixth grade. “She has good vision and a good attitude,” Allison said of Bailey.
Hauptmann also brings experience, coming from a family that has experience with the sport — Hauptmann’s sister, Paige, signed to play college lacrosse for the Colorado State University-Pueblo women’s lacrosse team.
Jordan Copeland, Rebecca Boozell, Marion Walker and Malaya Becenti will also serve as key players for the Indians, with Copeland, the team’s only senior, likely splitting her time between midfield and defense. Boozell, a student at Delta High School, will be on the attack for Montrose.
The Indians did lose some experience. Six seniors slated for the varsity team this season opted for an early graduation. But with a roster of around 20 players, players will get a chance to play at the varsity level.
“The underclassmen are going to get a ton of experience,” Allison said, “and it’s going to be very competitive.”
Coaching youth lacrosse since 2013, Allison actually coached some of the girls currently on the team during their time in seventh and eighth grade lacrosse. So far, those girls are adjusting well to using a different stick — having used a stick the boys use, which ranges from 40 to 72 inches, the girls can only use a lacrosse pole that ranges from 35 to 45 inches.
The girls’ passing has seen improvements, Allison said, especially when considering the club’s overall experience. The extra reps in the fall have been a catalyst as the girls continue prep for the upcoming season.
The girls’ first matchup comes against Telluride on Tuesday, with Durango at home the following Saturday.
