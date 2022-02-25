After a first-round playoff win over Rifle on Tuesday, Montrose drove to D’Evelyn on Friday with hopes to upset the No. 9 seed. But the Jaguars, with their offensive nucleus and defensive pressure, dashed those hopes winning 63-32 to advance to the Sweet 16.
“Give them credit,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “They came out and they had a good game plan — we did too. We kind of missed (shots) on our end and they made some and it was off to the races.”
D’Evelyn pushed out to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter and had a 14-0 advantage within the first few minutes of the game.
Montrose had trouble countering offensively in the second quarter, scoring just three points because of the Jaguars’ full-court press.
In the third quarter, Montrose began to dissect the Jaguars’ press and found some open looks, scoring more than they did through the first 16 minutes combined.
However, the Jaguars were in another offensive gear: they poured in 18 points in the third period to gain a 50-23 lead.
“(D’Evelyn is) a talented team: they’re 19-3 for a reason,” Skiff said. “I just couldn’t be more proud of my team, especially the four seniors for everything they gave.”
Taylor Yanosky, Josie Coulter, Ashley Ortega and Siera Mihavetz played their last game as Montrose Indians in Lakewood. They and their teammates went out with a fight, playing much like they did on Tuesday.
“Similar to Tuesday night when we were up by 30, flying around making plays, we were doing the same thing down by 30 on Friday night,” Skiff said. “That’s just a testament to the hard work and dedication that everybody gives.”
Instead of ruminating on the end of the season, Skiff reflected on the team’s accomplishments this year — the team defeated Delta, a notoriously tough matchup for the first time in three years at the Black Canyon Classic in December, contributing to their finish as tournament champions.
They outscored their opponents this season despite a tough schedule and won a playoff game at home.
“I told them at the end that we can focus on tonight or we can look back and see all the good stuff that we did all season long,” Skiff said.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
