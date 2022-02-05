After their 42-27 loss to Durango, Montrose coach Steve Skiff said that with the team giving a complete effort, all the team needed was a breakout night offensively.
Two games later, Montrose broke out, scoring 51 points through three quarters against Eagle Valley on Saturday.
Montrose's starters, particularly Josie Coulter, excelled in the paint against the Demons (6-12) and cruised to a 55-26 win, which snapped a four-game losing streak.
“That's the best offensive rebounding performance we’ve had all year,” Skiff said, “and it wasn't just getting the offensive rebound, but we were putting it back in the basket, too. I thought Josie Coulter was really, really good today.”
Coulter was a star for Montrose on Saturday, scoring a team-high 12 points with a relentless pursuit for an offensive board. She was also aggressive attacking the basket, generating key plays for Montrose.
Her play helped kickstart the Indians’ 16-point second quarter, helping them head into halftime with a 29-10 lead, and opened up looks for others who were also knocking down shots.
“We had good ball movement and we created open looks and made that extra pass,” senior Taylor Yanosky said.
It culminated in a 22-point third quarter, one in which Yanosky was 4-for-4 from the free throw line. The Indians continued to rip down offensive boards, which led to a barrage of second-chance points.
The performance was the Indians’ highest-scoring game since dropping 60 in a win against Rampart on Jan. 7.
“I could sit here and nitpick, but we needed a win. We got a win,” Skiff said. “We were able to make big baskets when we needed to.”
The victory moves Montrose back to .500 following a four-game stretch where generating offense came in spurts against talented teams. Skiff credited the seniors’ leadership during the stretch in keeping the team’s morale high.
Tatum Berry said as much following the loss to Fruita, emphasizing the Indians were substituting any negativity for a confidence-driven approach.
“This crew comes to work every single day ready to go,” Skiff said.
The mindset and effort translated on Saturday. It helps that Montrose knows winning the rebound department provides a huge boost towards their odds. Mostly undersized, the Indians, in games they’ve grabbed 30 or more rebounds, are 5-0.
On Saturday, their rebounding prowess was apparent. Yanosky, who finished with four points, grabbed multiple rebounds and so did Taygan Rocco, who scored nine.
With Montrose nursing a 51-18 lead after three quarters, the starters were pulled, which allowed Haven Johnson, Kenzie Bush, Tatum Berry, Heather Power and Siera Mihavetz to play the majority of the final period.
Ashley Ortega, before sitting out the fourth quarter, scored 10 points. Power followed with eight and Mihavetz had six, three of which came from a deep three pointer in the third.
Eagle Valley’s leading scorer was Alexa Alderete, who was a pristine 10-of-10 from the charity stripe.
Montrose (10-10) on Friday will host Grand Junction (1-20) at 5 p.m. The Indians defeated the Tigers 37-10 in their last matchup.