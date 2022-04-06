Josie Coulter looked up and had her hands on her hip. She turned, facing Montrose’s bench, and began to walk off Montrose High School’s soccer field with her teammates, who, unsurprisingly, weren’t jumping for joy minutes after a 1-0 loss to Fruita.
Coach Cassie Snyder called over her three captains — Coulter, Natalie Hernandez and Rachel Robuck. The four spoke briefly, discussing the contest, before the team entered their post-game huddle.
After a few words from Snyder, it was Hernandez’ turn. Before she could speak, she began to tear up. Not because of the loss, she explained, but because she was so overwhelmed with pride at her teammates’ effort.
Coulter, moments later, added how impressed she was with the team’s grit.
“To be honest, I’ve been fabulously impressed with my leadership overall,” Snyder said. “[Josie, Natalie and Rachel] are bringing this team up and getting the most out of them.”
The trio certainly received the most out of the rest of the group on Tuesday, despite the loss. Montrose held Fruita scoreless in the first half and extended the run until the 55th minute.
Fruita’s Olivia Stoffel found room behind Montrose’s backline and passed it to an unaccounted-for Ciara Leon, who kicked the ball past the top right corner of the net and out of Robuck’s reach.
The Wildcats failed to score again, and Montrose didn’t develop any extended second-half scoring opportunities.
But Snyder and Fruita coach Ethan Johnson both agreed the contest was intense. Montrose generated quality opportunities in the first half with three shots on goal and five chances. Fruita totaled seven shots on goal and 10 chances in the first half.
Karlee Brack, Tatum Berry, Sierra Tafoya and Kate Donohoe, outside of the lone error that allowed Leon to score, were sharp.
Robuck, a constant on-field communicator, kept Montrose within striking distance in Tuesday’s game with her lunging, arm-extending saves. She recorded 11, including one in the game’s first minute that necessitated every inch of Robuck’s right hand for a deflection.
The performance was one of Montrose’s best against Fruita in recent years. Across two games last season, the Indians allowed seven first-half goals to the Wildcats and lost both contests a combined 11-0.
The performance also begged the question: has Montrose closed the gap against league-rival Fruita (5-1, 2-0 in league), which the former hasn’t defeated since April 30, 2015?
“Fruita is definitely one of the best teams in our league and I think we’ve closed that gap immensely,” Snyder said. “We are in the conversation with great teams and we should be in that conversation at this point. We’ve made a lot of growth and we have a lot of talent.”
That talent guided Montrose to a 5-0 start in the program’s pre-league portion of the schedule.
The talent’s growth, since last season, is becoming much clearer each day.
“Usually, Fruita beats us 6-0 and you don’t look forward to these games,” said Coulter, who graded Montrose’s performance a 10 out of 10. “But I’ve been looking forward to this game since I saw it on the schedule because I know these girls have worked so hard and we’ve improved so much.”
Improvement in the Indians’ defensive performance hasn’t been hard to notice. They allowed just two goals in five games prior to Tuesday with players such as Brack and Donohoe leading the backline, and one can’t not mention Robuck and her consistency.
Where Snyder believes Montrose could improve is its through pass. The Indians did enough to push the ball to midfield but couldn’t cleanly advance the ball into the final third, including on a last-minute scoring opportunity where Coulter raced past a defender and found open space.
“I think that’s what got us today,” Snyder said. “We had some good looks on frame but that last ball wasn’t good enough for us to get a shot off… that last ball has to be a little better to get us those shots on frame because we’re getting into the box and the final third. We’re just not quite getting the shot.
“But again, from last year to this year, I don’t have complaints. This team has made so much growth and we’re going to continue to grow.”
Montrose will get another crack at Fruita in early May, but first, a date with Durango on Saturday awaits.
The Demons are the No. 4 ranked team in 4A and are 7-0. They’re neck-and-neck with Fruita for first place in the Southwestern League.
Montrose, though, after Tuesday’s performance, is a confident group that knows it has a prime opportunity to make a run before its next matchup against Fruita.
“I’m super excited,” Coulter said. “I’m glad we get to play them again. I cannot wait, actually.”
“I think we can get (Fruita). I really do. I think we’re right there with them,” Snyder said. “If we just relax and play and clean up some little things, we should get them. We play great soccer, and we have a lot of talent and a lot of heart.”
