Every player from Montrose knew what to expect with Durango in town: Plenty of physicality. Tough matchups. Talented midfielders and strikers.
They also knew a loss wouldn’t be the end of their season. It wouldn’t doom their RPI positioning or playoff picture.
So despite Friday’s 3-1 loss against Durango, which received two second-half goals from Emery Miller to secure the win, Montrose players and coaches postgame kept the discussion optimistic: this year’s team has a chance to finish in the top 10 in 4A, which determines playoff seeding, and host a playoff game.
“These are the games that prepare you for the end,” Montrose coach Cassie Snyder said. “We have the opportunity to win the rest of our games this season because I think we’re good enough to win out.”
Montrose (7-4) would need to net wins over Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Fruita and Junction again to finish the season 11-4.
The Indians have anxiously been waiting for the rematch against the Wildcats since losing 1-0 to them at home earlier this season. Glenwood Springs has had an up and down season, but played Durango closely in a 3-2 loss. Grand Junction is 2-7 and hasn’t scored a goal in league yet, but Montrose likely won’t expect anything less than the Tigers’ best effort.
A series of losses to any team outside Fruita could send Montrose tumbling down the rankings with their gap between No. 8 and No. 16 slim by RPI standards.
But Friday’s effort against Durango only emboldened their belief in one another.
“The girls never quit,” Montrose striker Josie Coulter said. “I value that a lot. We just have to keep doing what we’re doing and progress our skills. We have to keep building.”
“I feel like we’ve always dwelled on the score,” said Natalie Hernandez. “Obviously we want to win and we’re going to win (games), but we outplayed them this entire game. They were on our field and we showed that.”
Stats from Friday show Durango edging out Montrose in most categories including shots on goal (11 to three), chances (29 to 13) and corner kicks (six to five).
Montrose did win a good portion of 50/50 balls that helped kickstart some offense. Makayla Millsap’s 50/50 ball victory on Montrose’s side of the field led to a push into Durango territory. Lucero Mireles-Rodales, after a perfectly placed through pass, juked a Durango defender to win her 50/50 and score on a wide-open look, which tied the game at 1-1 before halftime.
Tatum Berry, Kenzie Bush and Hernandez were also key to Montrose’s effort in the category.
“As far as strategic attack, I felt like we had the upper hand,” Snyder said. “Our 50/50 stats tell me a great story. We won 50 percent of the 50/50s against a team that is really good at that. That’s growth for me.”
As rain dampened the field and a chilly breeze circulated, the Indians kept their composure after a string of calls didn’t go their way. They had little choice with Durango playing physical and in need of more offense.
Rachel Robuck was doing what she could to keep Durango from adding on with six saves in the first half and two in the second, including a dive to her left in the game’s 57th minute that kept the game tied.
But Durango, which often finds a way to win with its 11-1 record, found another on Friday. A corner kick from Sophie Ragsdale ratted around the penalty box before it landed near the feet of Miller, who trickled the ball past the goal post to give the Demons a 2-1 lead.
A Peyton Coppia pass to Miller next to Montrose’s backline was all Miller needed to secure her second goal of the day and a 3-1 Durango lead.
Miller’s final goal all but sealed the win for Durango, which remained at No. 1 in the 4A RPI following Friday’s contest.
Montrose also remained at its position — No. 8 — despite their fourth loss and fourth in their past six games.
But the stretch has done little damage to Indians' confidence.
“We know that we can get a win in the first round, maybe another win in the second round,” Snyder said. “If we see (Durango) again in the playoffs, they better be ready for us because we’re a good team.
“I’m super proud of my team. If we play like that against everybody we play, we’ll win a lot more than we’ll lose and be ready to go into the playoffs in a strong way.”