Montrose players and coaches convened during practice on Monday and identified a specific goal for Tuesday’s game against Glenwood Springs: record a shutout.
Such a task is easier said than done, but Montrose is no stranger to shutouts — the Indians recorded three straight to start the season, their last of which came against Coal Ridge on March 17, behind diving plays from goalkeeper Rachel Robuck and a disciplined backline.
But a shutout against Glenwood Springs would take more than just a few key plays. A full 80-minute performance was a must — the Demons entered Tuesday with a confident offense that had scored nine goals over their past three games.
Such an effort would also require a focused group, especially with Montrose coming off two straight losses to league opponents, the former of which players and coaches called “their worst loss of the season.”
Fresh off a quality day of practice and a few days to rinse away the loss against Durango, Montrose (8-4) limited Glenwood Springs to five shots on goal (one in the first half), 14 chances and zero corner kicks. Robuck recorded five saves.
The result? A 2-0 Montrose victory.
“We did exactly what we needed to do — take care of business,” Snyder said. “That’s what we talked about before the game. Glenwood Springs is a quality opponent in 4A. I’m happy with that win and I’m glad we got the shutout.”
The win had a hint of additional satisfaction for Montrose players postgame. It gave them some momentum for their last three games, snapped a two-game losing streak and pushed them closer toward one of their regular season goals, which is to host a playoff game.
“This win feels so good,” Robuck said. “I’m so proud of our girls. They just come out here with the best heart every time.”
That much is clear with players such as Josie Coulter and Natalie Hernandez, co-captains, offering words of support or encouragement throughout a contest, through ups and downs. Robuck is in the conversation herself having embraced a co-captain role in her sophomore campaign. She has become Montrose’s most consistent communicator on the field and is in constant communication with the backline.
She knows she has to be.
“Nobody sees the field as well as I do because I have that view from (the goal),” Robuck said. “That communication is so important to know where we are and need to go. If I’m not saying anything, I’m doing a disservice to my team.”
Robuck’s 50 saves through 10 games were instrumental in Montrose’s team-wide defensive improvement. Last season, during a 3-7 campaign, the Indians allowed 30 goals and didn’t record a shutout.
Through 10 games this season, Montrose allowed 12, and through 12 games, has allowed 15.
Robuck, as a sophomore, has four shutouts and 63 saves.
“Our defensive line has really improved with knowing when and where to step,” Robuck said. “It’s awesome to see.”
While Robuck was spectating, Montrose’s offense was finding seams of attack in Glenwood Springs’ defense. The Indians’ first opportunity came in the first half when Hernandez sent a through pass to Alicea Vigil, who shot and scored off a rebound to give Montrose a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, a cross from Vigil landed near the feet of Coulter, who used her legs to knock the ball away from a Glenwood defender, generate space to her left and kick the ball to the right past goalkeeper Paige Rightmire.
With the likes of Makayla Millsap, Sierra Tafoya, Kate Donohoe, Kenzie Bush, Karlee Brack and Tatum Berry taking care of business defensively, that pair of scores were more than enough for Montrose’s offense, which had 10 shots on goal and 28 chances.
“The emphasis points that we make in practice, we make those emphasis points in the game,” Snyder said. “That’s something we do all the time, and sometimes you’re going to make mistakes and sometimes you won’t get the results you want. But these girls have grown every game. I really do believe that.
“If you grow, you’re going to win more often than you lose, and that shows in our record.”
