Fresh off a two-game win streak and in position to push Durango and Fruita for the league title, Montrose welcomed Grand Junction Central, a team it beat just five days ago, to Montrose High School on Tuesday.
In the next 80 minutes, adversity punched Montrose with full force. Errors bled into the team’s play. Chances were squandered. The team’s intensity ebbed and flowed.
The concoction led to a stunning 2-1 loss for Montrose in which it bested Central in every statistical category.
The loss dropped Montrose to 7-3 and 1-3 in conference play and subsequently dampened its chances to win the Southwestern League, a goal the team had set prior to the start of the season.
Fruita and Durango and are 4-0 and 4-1 in league, respectively, with four league games remaining.
“We put ourselves in an almost impossible situation at this point to win the (Southwestern) league, but sometimes you don’t hit the target you set,” Montrose coach Cassie Snyder said. “Sometimes your statistics are super lopsided and you’re Manchester City against Crystal Palace.”
Last October, Crystal Palace shocked Manchester City with a 2-0 victory at Etihad Stadium. City bested Crystal Palace in possession, shots and touches but still lost a match many predicted the club would win.
On Tuesday, Montrose bested Grand Junction Central in shots on goal, 13 to five, and in chances, 37 to 15, but couldn’t manage more than a first-half score from Mia Duncan, who finished the play following a cross from Ellie Duncan.
Mia's goal came in the 41st minute of the match and after Montrose was held scoreless in the first half. Josie Coulter’s free kick inside the penalty box was blocked by goalkeeper Jasmine Hernandez in the match’s 19th minute and through passes later in the half sailed past Montrose strikers.
“In large part, there was frustration in the first half because things weren’t going our way and we weren’t getting some of those opportunities to fall,” Snyder said. “The intensity level came up in the second half. I think if we had brought that level of intensity in the first half then maybe the result would have been different.”
Central went into halftime with a 1-0 lead after Liana Bryant scored with 12 minutes remaining in the first half. But Montrose, which defeated Central 3-1 last Friday, couldn’t match the Warriors despite late first-half chances near the goal.
Duncan’s score to open the second half tied the game and Coulter’s miss seven minutes later from 10 feet out could have given Montrose the lead, but her kick sailed over the goal post.
A cross from Alicea Vigil moments later found Mia, but her header inside the penalty box had too much juice on it and sailed right.
Bryant, with 17 minutes left in the contest, used her speed to dribble past Montrose’s backline and sent a kick to the left of goalkeeper Rachel Robuck, who extended to her left but couldn't get hands on the ball as it was well out of reach.
That gave Central a 2-1 lead, and Montrose went scoreless for those last 17 minutes.
“One of the biggest growth points for my team as a whole is we had a rough season last year, and great teams that continuously perform and get the results that they want ride that line really well — they’re calm but not sleepy, intense but not frantic,” Snyder said. “That’s a hard thing to do… we’re still learning to ride that line.”
The loss didn’t crater Montrose’s positioning in the 4A RPI. The Indians currently sit in 10th, in line to host a playoff game and one spot ahead of Central.
Montrose will face Durango, currently ranked No. 1 in the 4A RPI, at home on Friday.
“Our goals in terms of playoffs are not out of reach,” Snyder said. “That’s something we need to keep in mind and keep our focus on.”