Following a pair of losses against league opponents, Montrose High School girls soccer righted the ship this past weekend, notching wins against Grand Junction Central and Palisade to improve to 7-2 and 1-2 in conference play.
Against Central, a 3-1 win, Montrose scored all three of its goals in the first half. Tatum Berry, Josie Coulter and Lucero Mireles-Rodales each provided a score. Coulter, Mireles-Rodales each had an assist.
The score was Coulter’s first in nearly a month — her last goal came during a 2-1 win over Delta.
Rachel Robuck had eight saves in the win and finished with a save percentage of .900.
A day later, in their 5-1 win over Palisade, the Indians’ offense found much more room. They scored two goals in the first to lead 2-1 at halftime.
In the second half, they scored three goals and held the Bulldogs scoreless.
Montrose has held opponents to one goal or less three of the past four games and has allowed two or more goals in a game just three times this season.
Montrose will rematch Grand Junction Central at home on Tuesday, which is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
