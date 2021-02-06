Down three with 39.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Montrose was one three-point make away from tying the game against Coal Ridge on Thursday. It would have marked a fourth-quarter comeback for the group, after allowing the lead slip early in the fourth.
A pair of Coal Ridge free throws iced the game for a 41-37 win, and the Indians’ second straight loss to start the season.
The effort, though, wasn’t in question.
“They fought for 32 minutes and that’s what we ask them to do,” coach Steve Skiff said on Friday. “... The effort’s been outstanding. That’s what we talk about in the program — you can control your attitude and effort.”
Montrose’s 37 points matched the total from their first loss, a 51-37 defeat in Delta. Though Skiff is confident the team will find a rhythm, he acknowledged it will take some time for the team to build chemistry, more difficult in a shortened season that allows little practice time.
“It’s just getting a rhythm going,” he said. “It’s going to take us a little bit to get into that continuity.”
Three games per week means just one or two practices to gameplan, implement changes or ramp up on-court chemistry.
Traditionally, in a normal season, practice time is focused on preparing for the next opponent. This season, the focus may shift inward more often than not.
“The focus has got to be — maybe in the past you spent more time on game plans,” Skiff said. “Now you use your time to really focus on your team and make sure that everyone is on the same page… focus on maybe us and just trying to fix anything that we have, or keep improving on the good things that were doing well.”
The senior group — Hailey Sella, Bailey Beard, Morgan Carroll and Jaycie Casebolt, in addition to juniors Josie Coulter and Taylor Yanosky, have led the way, and played deep into the contest against Coal Ridge.
Coulter, who had seven points and nine rebounds against Delta, seemed uninterested in allowing the Titans to come away with a rebound, yanking it from their grasp continuously, while Yanosky, along with Carroll, have helped Montrose from beyond the arc, knocking down at least one three in both games.
Casebolt, too, matched Coutler’s intensity on the boards, snatching multiple offensive rebounds against the Titans. She’s chipped in offensively, with 21 points through two games (10.5 points per game).
“Jaycie’s play has been a continuation of what she did for us last year,” Skiff said. “... she’s been good for us the first couple of games.”
The Indians led at the half against Coal Ridge 20-17, and went into the fourth with a 26-24 lead. A 17-point fourth quarter for the Titans started quickly, as they tied the game at 26-26 just 15 seconds into the fourth.
A home heavy schedule in week one will revert to most away games in week two, as after today’s (Saturday) game against Roaring Fork, the Indians will play Grand Junction and Moffat County on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
