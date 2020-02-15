Montrose girls swim team gearing up for state

From a freshman to a senior, the Montrose girls swim team features four athletes who have never gone to the state tournament before this year.
That's going to change Tuesday when Julia TenNapel, Natalee Luis and Alex and Megan Waxler make their first-ever appearance at state from Tuesday-Wednesday at VMAC in Thornton.
“It’s exciting that we made it,” said Megan. “Hopefully, we can do it next year.”
TenNapel, a freshman, qualified in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 200 IM.
TenNapel also made the state cut as part of the 200 freestyle relay team alongside Luis and the Waxlers. The same four qualified for the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
The Lady Indians also have two alternatives in Caitlyn Dillon and Ashleigh Richards.
One or both of them will have to swim for one of the relay teams as TenNapel, who can only swim in four events at state, per competition rules, according to head coach Ellen Erickson.
TenNapel will compete in the other two relays in addition to the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM.
Although TenNapel is the youngest swimmer on the relay team, she has the most experience in competing in larger meets through the Montrose Marlins, said Erickson. TenNapel is a year-round swimmer, having gone out of state to compete in national competitions.
“She’s used to having 500 people at a meet,” Erickson said.
Meanwhile, the others have their first taste of swimming on the big stage.
However, for Luis, a senior, this will be her first and last chance to compete at state. Erickson said her situation is bittersweet but she’s ultimately happy Luis will finally make the trip.
“This is just icing on the cake,” Erickson said. “... For me, I’m sad that this is her only time with the talent that she has.”
The Waxlers have also been key in the relays, the Montrose coach said.
Alex has been a workhorse for the Lady Indians, Erickson said, indicating during Friday’s practice she was the first swimmer in the water.
Megan had to battle through some pain this season. She had been nursing a shoulder injury, but she came back for districts last weekend and dropped 2.5 seconds off her time in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Erickson said she believed the two would be an important part of the team this year after seeing them improve over the course of last season.
“They made really great gains and growth,” she said, praising their work ethic and determination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.