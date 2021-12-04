The girls swimming program at Montrose High School didn’t receive much time to prepare for a season last year. They had to adjust to a number of restrictions on the fly while working to ramp up endurance and prepare for meets at the same time.
The lead up to this season, though, is drastically different. The girls have had extra prep time compared to last winter, when they had limited opportunities to properly condition due to the shortened six-week season.
“We’ve had about three weeks to get back in the water, develop stroke technique and help develop endurance because a lot of the girls don’t swim year-round,” Montrose girls swim coach Laurie Hadley said. “It’s important getting back in and getting a feel for the water.”
Hadley expects the additional prep to help out newcomers Sierra Tafoya and Zephania Luchavez. The pair are new to swimming, though Luchavez will be one of three divers, joining Trinity Alvord, who moved from Gunnison to Montrose, and sophomore Violet Noel.
Luchavez, Alvord and Noel will be instructed by dive coach Paige McCracken, who takes over for Nicole Cushenan.
Luchavez has made a quick impression, Hadley said, through her attentiveness and effort. She doesn’t have any diving experience but wanted to join the program anyway.
The program is also adding another new participant — sort of. Junior Gwen Kingrey returns to the program after bypassing her sophomore season.
It’s a healthy trend, Hadley said, seeing new student-athletes join the program. Some MHS athletes opted out of competing during the 2020-2021 athletic season, leaving programs unable to field C-Teams.
“These girls enjoy the competitiveness, and also the social part of it — the team aspect,” Hadley said of the influx of new and returning swimmers.
The additions increase the program’s overall numbers, too. The girls’ program has 10 swimmers and three divers, which pales in comparison to other schools that field as much as 20 swimmers.
The newcomers join program veterans Alise Hardie, who is likely the team’s lead swimmer and looks like a potential state qualifier, Hadley said, and Caitlyn Dillon and Megan Waxler.
Dillon and Waxler are also impressing early, Hadley added.
Giada Amundson, Mattie Embrey, Ariana Najar, Kate Donohoe and Grace Cross also return.
It gives Hadley a nucleus that’s aiming to build off their winter season success in early 2021 — last year’s 200-yard relay team, which consisted of Waxler, Hardie and 2021 graduate Alex Waxler, nearly qualified for state.
Also, each girl in the program reduced times in their respective events throughout the season.
“We compete in events, but it’s hard for us to (win meets) because we don’t have the depth (with just 10 players),” Hadley said. “So, the focus is dropping times and for them to have a good time, too. I’m hoping with a couple individuals we can get a relay that qualifies for state.”
Hadley said she expects to finalize firm relay teams much later in the season, closer to state. The girls will have additional time to secure a slot on a relay team with eight meets currently scheduled, which is three more than they had last season.
Two of the meets will be held at the Montrose Community Recreation Center, the first on Dec. 18 and the second on Jan. 8.
The girls start their season on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Grand Junction.
“It’s a relay meet,” Hadley said of Saturday’s season opener. “It’s a fun meet that will gauge where they’re at right now.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press