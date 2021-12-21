At its first home meet of the season, Montrose High School girls swimming posted a third-place finish with 223 points. Grand Junction placed first, with 347 points, and Gunnison was second at 287.
Montrose was helped by Alise Hardie’s first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle. She decimated the competition, finishing with a time of 5:59, nearly a full minute better than Isabella Beilfuss Delta.
Caitlyn Dillon joined Hardie with a top finish of her own, placing first in the 100-yard backstroke. Teammate Megan Waxler was three spots behind Dillon in the same event.
Hardie, Dillon, Waxler and Ariana Najar teamed up in the 200-yard medley relay and placed second with a time of 2:14.83.
Other top finishes for Montrose include Dillon’s third-place mark in the 100-yard freestyle, Hardie coming in third in the 200-yard individual medley, Waxler finishing fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and Violet Noel’s strong turn in the girls’ 1 meter dive competition — she finished first, totaling 209.75 points. Trinity Alvord, also a diver, placed fourth.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Waxler, Hardie, Najar and Dillon placed third with a time of 1:59.50. That mark bests their from the Delta meet, where they crossed the finish line at 2:04.29.
Montrose will have its second home meet on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Montrose Community Recreation Center.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
