Montrose girls swimming Giada Amundson

Montrose freshman Giada Amundson in the 100 yard butterfly during a meet at the Montrose Recreation Center on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. 

 (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

At its first home meet of the season, Montrose High School girls swimming posted a third-place finish with 223 points. Grand Junction placed first, with 347 points, and Gunnison was second at 287.

Montrose was helped by Alise Hardie’s first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle. She decimated the competition, finishing with a time of 5:59, nearly a full minute better than Isabella Beilfuss Delta.

Caitlyn Dillon joined Hardie with a top finish of her own, placing first in the 100-yard backstroke. Teammate Megan Waxler was three spots behind Dillon in the same event.

Hardie, Dillon, Waxler and Ariana Najar teamed up in the 200-yard medley relay and placed second with a time of 2:14.83.

Other top finishes for Montrose include Dillon’s third-place mark in the 100-yard freestyle, Hardie coming in third in the 200-yard individual medley, Waxler finishing fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and Violet Noel’s strong turn in the girls’ 1 meter dive competition — she finished first, totaling 209.75 points. Trinity Alvord, also a diver, placed fourth.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Waxler, Hardie, Najar and Dillon placed third with a time of 1:59.50. That mark bests their from the Delta meet, where they crossed the finish line at 2:04.29.

Montrose will have its second home meet on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Montrose Community Recreation Center.

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?