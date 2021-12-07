At a relay meet this past Saturday, members of Montrose High School’s girls swimming team swam to a strong season-opening start, accumulating five top-three finishes across 13 events.
Montrose placed second two times as Alise Hardie, Caitlyn Dillon, Megan Waxler and Ariana Najar combined for a 2:27.84 finish in the 200-yard backstroke relay (50 backstroke/50 breaststroke).
In another 200-yard backstroke, without the breaststroke requirement, Grace Cross substituted for Hardie and joined Dillon, Waxler and Najar. The four completed the event at 2:17.65, just behind Glenwood Springs for first.
Montrose added a pair of third-place finishes — 500-yard freestyle relay and 100-yard medley relay.
In the 500, Kate Donohoe, along with Cross, Hardie and Dillon, had a final time of 5:43.87.
The girls swimming the 100 — Mattie Embrey, Sierra Tafoya, Najar and Dillon — nearly finished in first. They were a little over three seconds behind first-place Glenwood, and just under two seconds behind Gunnison.
A pair of Montrose divers rounded out the Indians’ day as Violet Noel and Trinity Alvord tied for third with scores of 218.65.
As a team, Montrose placed seventh out of eight schools, though that’s likely to become a theme all season — Montrose doesn’t have the number of swimmers other schools do, which could be as much as 20. That makes it difficult for the Indians to accumulate high overall score totals.
“It was a fun meet and a good start to the year,” Montrose coach Laurie Hadley said.
Montrose’s next meet is on Friday, Dec. 10 in Delta.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone