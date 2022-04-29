In a final tune-up before regionals, Montrose traveled to Grand Junction on Thursday for matches against the latter and Grand Junction Central.
The Indians lost 4-3 and 6-1 to the Tigers and Warriors, respectively, but had highlights from some of its players in a four-match week — they defeated Cedaredge 5-2 on Tuesday and lost to Durango on Monday.
Andie Blowers, at No. 1 singles, picked up a 6-2, 6-0 win against Cedaredge’s Faith Vader and followed with a against Central, 6-3, 6-2.
Against Vader, Blowers had a slow start, which she attributed to her loss at Durango the day before. She settled in and felt comfortable during the latter half of the first set and throughout the second set.
Blowers started to deliver some clean, effortless shots that were completely out of reach of Vader.
“Tennis is a game of progress,” Blowers said of recovering from her loss in Durango. “I’m going to get there and I just need to keep working hard. Maybe eventually I can keep beat some of my tough competitors, but I just need to focus on my game. Win or lose, I’m still learning as I play.”
Blowers finished the week with a loss to Emma Aubert, though Aubert has a career 24-1 record at No. 1 singles and is one of the more talented tennis players in 4A. She defeated Andie’s sister, Cora, twice last season and reached the second round of the state tournament last season.
Andie will head into regionals with an 8-4 record and can qualify for state for a second consecutive season.
Another state hopeful, Melaina Yender, won twice this week with wins in her matches against Cedaredge and Grand Junction Central. She defeated Grace Henderson of Cedaredge 6-1, 6-1 and picked up her fourth win in a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of her Central opponent.
Montrose coach Tony Ryan has worked with Yender and her form to follow through the ball and not hold back on her shots. When Yender maintains control, she plays at her best, she said, which she showed during her win over Henderson.
“I was really focused on hitting the ball cleanly and with precision while working on not getting in my head during the match,” Yender said. “I like to focus on every point individually.”
“Melaina played well,” Ryan said. “She was a bit hesitant on some of her tactical moves, but today she hit the ball well. She’s getting some experience and thinking about things, learning and improving.”
Rhyan Neary, at No. 2 singles, made it a clean sweep of singles wins for Montrose against Cedaredge. She won 6-4, 6-4, her third victory of the season.
Neary played a close match against Central but lost 6-4, 6-4 and was defeated 6-2, 6-0 by Grand Junction’s Emma Thompson, who is 13-3 this season and has a lifetime 22-4 record at No. 2 singles.
Montrose’s No. 2 doubles team, Ariana Najar and Gaby Rosales, won twice this week to capture their second and third wins. They won 7-6, 6-4 against Cedaredge’s Keyra Sheppard and Olivia Hohenstein and followed with a 2-6, 7-6, 10-5 win over Central.
“They were a bit tense,” Ryan said of Najar and Rosales’ win over Cedaredge. “They haven’t been in front in a lot of matches and being in front can hold you back a little bit to not make errors. But they won the tiebreak (in the first) set, earned more confidence and played well in the second set.”
There were a few firsts for Montrose’s No. 3 doubles (Kenadee Hadlock and Hayley Eldridge) and No. 4 doubles (Jewel Dixon and Chiara Coronado) teams. Hadlock and Eldridge won their first match on Tuesday by a final of 6-1, 5-7, 10-4.
Dixon and Coronado defeated Lanie Dougherty and Sara Gaumer of Grand Junction on Thursday with a score of 7-5, 6-4 to also pick up their first win.
The victory is a first at the varsity level for Dixon despite being a junior. She played in two matches in 2020 before the pandemic canceled the season and was out of action last year with an injury.
“She’s playing well,” Ryan said of Dixon. “She has a really nice forehand cross, which wins points and creates errors (for the opposition). Her serve is reasonably good. After barely playing her first season and not playing last season, she’s looking really good.”
Alyssa Oman and Samantha Go, at No. 1 doubles, lost a 6-3, 6-4 match against Cedaredge and won three games in the second set during their 6-0, 6-3 loss to Grand Junction.
Montrose will play at Colorado Mesa University, the site for Region 8 in 4A, in regionals next Friday.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press