With 2:20 left in the fourth quarter, junior Taylor Yanosky, with a defender inches away, pulled up from three and drilled it, tying the game at 39-39 between Montrose and Durango Friday night. The make elicited a spark from the Indians bench, and momentum seemed to favor a favorable finish for the Indians.
Montrose had come back from a 38-29 deficit heading into the fourth, but went on a 10-1 run to knot the score.
Yanosky’s three-pointer was the last bucket the Indians would make, however, as the Demons, after a two-point make, nailed four late free throws to win the game, 45-39.
Though not the outcome the Indians had hoped for, the tenacious effort in the last eight minutes wasn’t lost on coaches and players.
“I thought it was awesome,” coach Steve Skiff said on Montrose’s fourth quarter. “That’s been a testament to this team all year. Before every game, we say play hard for 32 minutes and they did that. They played hard for 32 minutes and I thought that they were led by our four seniors.”
Jaycie Casebolt, Hailey Sella, Bailey Beard and Morgan Carroll were honored pregame as part of Senior Night celebrations. Each played a role down the stretch against the Demons, along with Yanosky who scored a team-high 15 points.
The Indians’ offense took time to develop a rhythm, finally coming alive in the second-half. Yanosky scored 8 points in the fourth, helped by a pair of three-point makes, and Josie Coulter, too, was effective offensively, scoring 13 points.
Sella, who had been battling a minor injury this season, started the game but was limited throughout. Her quickness, Casebolt says, would have helped in attacking Durango’s defenders.
“We really missed her (Sella),” Casebolt said. “We needed her. She’s fast and she’s a hustler all the way around — I love all the seniors, though. They did fantastic this year.”
The defeat dropped the Indians to 3-10 (2-6 in conference play), and was yet another single-digit loss, but among the player group, it was clear the effort was there throughout the season.
“We definitely fought hard every single game,” Casebolt said. “We had so many bruises this year. The record didn’t reflect it, but we had a really hard schedule… It was hard all the way around, but I definitely became a lot stronger in the mental game of basketball. There was a lot of growth this year.”
On top of playing the toughest schedule, the girls navigated the unfamiliar 2021 season with poise, said Skiff, who commended the seniors for their effort and guidance, on and off the court.
“I told them, it’s probably one of the toughest groups of seniors to ever play at Montrose High School because of what they had to go through this year,” Skiff said. “You look at the limbo of whether there was going to be a season or not, no open gyms, no summer, protocols and playing in a mask.
“Those four right there (seniors) never complained, always came ready to play, were outstanding leaders to the rest of the program, so it’s going to be a group that I really miss.”
It’s unclear if the Indians will sneak into the playoff bracket. As of Friday night, Montrose was No. 33 in the girls 4A CHSAA seeding index, one spot behind the playoff bubble, though outcomes from the games on Saturday could help push them up the list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.