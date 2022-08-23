The Montrose Red Hawks girls volleyball team has been hard at work getting ready for the new season under head coach Shane Forrest. According to coach Forrest this is a new year after graduation thinned the ranks of a team that has played together for two to three years.
Forrest said, “Last year Montrose had seven seniors, three of whom have been playing since their freshman and sophomore years. We have had a lot of experienced players and so this is kind of a rebuilding year. Last season we finished with an 18-7 record and 7-1 in league play. Our kids played hard and we were able to host a regional tournament here in Montrose. Getting to state last year was a major goal for us.”
The season is just beginning and the rosters are still being formulated. Forrest said, “We’ve got some real height in the middle. We also have hitters and blockers that can get up at the net both offensively and defensively. We have a couple of setters. Taygan Rocco, a junior, is a setter, as is Massie Legg, a freshman. We also need stability on the back side of our formation. This year we have four defensive specialists competing for the roster. We will have a large roster this year that will number around fourteen players on the game roster.”
Montrose is in the southwestern league which is comprised of Montrose, Grand Junction Central, Grand Junction high school, Durango and Fruita-Monument. Coach Forrest added, “Fruita-Monument won our league last year. By the way they are a 5A team competing in the 4A southwestern league due to geography and balance. Both Grand Junction schools are improving, but Fruita and Durango are our real competition. This year the league title is up for grabs so things will be very interesting come tournament time.”
Forrest talked about the upcoming season. The 23-game schedule includes a number of outstanding volleyball teams. “We will compete in a couple of top notch tournaments this season. One will be at Lewis Palmer High School and will contain a number of outstanding teams. The second tournament will be held by two schools, Discovery Canyon and Cheyenne Mountain High School. This tournament will also have a loaded roster of top teams. We will also take a road trip to the front range later in the season. We will travel to both Erie and Holy Family. Both of these teams are well stocked with talent.”
The battle for roster spots at Montrose High School continued last week to fill the rosters of the varsity, junior varsity and the C team. Much the same was going on at both Columbine and Centennial middle schools as they prepare their rosters for competition at their grade level.
