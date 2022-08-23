Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Montrose Red Hawks girls volleyball team has been hard at work getting ready for the new season under head coach Shane Forrest. According to coach Forrest this is a new year after graduation thinned the ranks of a team that has played together for two to three years.

Forrest said, “Last year Montrose had seven seniors, three of whom have been playing since their freshman and sophomore years. We have had a lot of experienced players and so this is kind of a rebuilding year. Last season we finished with an 18-7 record and 7-1 in league play. Our kids played hard and we were able to host a regional tournament here in Montrose. Getting to state last year was a major goal for us.”



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?