Although the Montrose High School boys golf team has won numerous tournaments over the last few years, the Indians did something of a first on Wednesday.
Montrose’s Micah Stangebye, Jordan Jennings and Ryan Lords finished first, second and third, each golfer shooting below par. Stangebye shot 5-under-par for a 68 while Jennings and Lords carded a 2- and 1-under-par.
And do you even have to ask if the Indians won the competition overall?
Montrose finished a score of 208 which 36 strokes better than runner-ups Fruita Monument.
The other Indian golfers had a strong day. Liam Beshore finished with an 81 which was good for a tie for ninth place with Fruita’s Kade Hayward.
Jake Legg, Logan Files and Mark Metheny all shot an 84 for a share of 12th place.
Additionally, Klay Martinez carded an 86 and Kreed Martinez and Rocco Manuel both finished with an 88.
On Thursday, Montrose just got past Aspen for the tournament win during the Steamboat Sailor Invite. The Indians shot just one stroke better (221) than the Skiers (222).
This time around, Jennings and Fruita’s Josh Stouder both had the best score at 1-under par (71). But the Montrose golfer just barely claimed the individual title via tiebreaker.
Jennings had five birdies on the day with them consecutively on hole Nos. 6-10.
Stangebye was the next best golfer for the Indians, carding a 73, which was good for fifth place. He putted in two birdies on the day.
Lords would finish tied for 11th with Rifle’s Wolfgang Smith with a 77. Lords had a pair of birdies during his round.
Even though they didn’t contribute to the team score, Metheny and Legg shot an 86 and 87 respectively. Metheny ended up with a birdie on hole No. 9.
The other Montrose golfers who played were Klay and Manuel both with a 90; Beshore, 92; Files, 95; and Kreed, 102.
Fruita ended up taking third place (232) at the Steamboat Invite followed by the tournament hosts in fourth (235) and Gunnison rounded out the top 5 (236)
Up next, Montrose will compete in the Air Academy Kadet Invitational on Monday.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
