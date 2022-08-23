The team of Pat Duffy-Brent Speechley won the annual Bridges Member-Guest golf tournament Aug. 13-14 at the Bridges in Montrose. They were the grand champion team in the shootout flight. Heinie Brennecke and Dirk Brennecke were runners-up with the team of Fritz Flower-Brett Serbousek taking third. Flight winners included:
• Chimney Rock: Bob Cooling-Danny McCarty.
• Hurricane Peak: Mark Travis-Reed Schnittker.
• Cimarron Ridge: Jeff Freberg-Kyle Freeberg.
• Mount Sneffles: Quinn Garvik-Jason Steele.
• Redcliff Peak: Pat Duffy-Brent Speechley.
• Dallas Peak: Heinie Brennecke-Dirk Brennecke.
• Horsefly: Fritz Flower-Brett Serbousek.
• Wildhorse: Dennis Bailey-Rob Koch.
• Uncompaghre: Banks Brown-Liam Koch.
Richmond scores ace in tournament
Noah Richmond scored a hole-in-one during tournament play Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Montrose Red Hawks-Grand Junction Tigers Invitational at Battlement Mesa. Richmond, a junior at MHS, aced the 157-yard 16th hole. The 1 came in handy as Richmond shot a final round of 69, for a two-day total of 140. Richmond tied with three other golfers (140) from Front Range schools. Richmond birdied the second playoff hole to win medalist honors. It was Richmond’s second ace, the first coming at the Black Canyon Golf Club.
BCMC to have club championship
The Black Canyon Men’s Club will have its annual club championship tournament Aug. 27-28 at the Black Canyon Golf Club. It’ll be a two-day, 36-hole stroke play competition. The tournament field will be flighted.
Luna scholarship tourney Sept. 25
The annual Martine Luna Golf Scramble will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Black Canyon Golf Course. The four-person scramble format golf tournament is a fundraiser in memory of Martine Luna who died in 2019. The tournament is in its third year and proceeds will benefit those youth who want to play sports but cannot afford equipment or other expenses.
Proceeds also benefit the Montrose High School Wrestling Booster Club.
Entry fees for the tournament are $65 per players, or $250 per team. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. Players can register online at BCGC. For more information: Cathie Martinez, 970.417.8125; or, Bryant Hunter, 970.497.0100.
Ridgway Chamber to host tourney
The Ridgway Chamber of Commerce will host its annual fundraiser tournament for local youth programs on Sept. 8 at The Divide Ranch and Club on Log Hill. The tournament returns after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
The tournament will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start in a four-person scramble format and includes a 5 p.m. barbecue.
The par-72 courses opened in 1993 as Fairway Pines.
Rosebud Invite is Sept. 24
The 11th annual Rosebud Invitational golf tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at The Bridges in Montrose.
The format will be a two-woman better ball using 80 percent of handicap index. Golfers must have an active handicap to compete with a maximum of 40. There will be four flights and it will be limited to 40 teams. Entry fee is $230 per team which includes refreshments and meals.
