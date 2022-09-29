Fifteen teams participated in the third annual Martine Luna Memorial Scholarship golf tournament at Black Canyon Golf Course Saturday, Sept. 24. The scramble-format was a fundraiser in which proceeds are for Montrose County middle or high school students who want to participate in extracurricular activities, yet cannot afford fees and equipment.
The 360 Insurance-Montrose team of Bryant Hunter, Ryan Conner, Bill Bell, and Connor Bell won the tournament with a score of 56, one shot lower than the runner-up team of 360 Insurance-Grand Junction of Jason Johnson, Steve Drury, Adam Hoffman, Tyler Carroll. The third place of team with a score of 61 was the Blanchard Team of Ray Blanchard, Lindsey Blanchard, Alex Mann, Megan Bretti.
The putting contest winner was Luke Bray. The longest drive winners were Landon Wareham and Janice Culver. The closest to the pin winner was Ryan Conner.
Tournament sponsors included 360 Insurance, Maxfield-Peterson Accountants, Area Best, Norris-Snell-Gleason team, Black Canyon Window and Door and Glass Doctor.
Malpass, Moore-Lilly win Rosebud Invite
The team of Kathy Malpass and Katherine Moore-Lilly shot a gross score of 76 to win the 11th annual Rosebud Invitational at the Bridges, Sept. 24.
The teams of Joanne Kates-Peggy Sontag, Anny Scarry-Joni Hornbeck each posted 79 scores. Kates-Sontag was second place in the gross division of the tournament; Scarry-Hornbeck won the net score bracket with a 64.
The tournament is a two-woman better ball using 80 percent of each player’s handicap index. Flight winners and runners-up included:
• French Rose flight: Jules Conrad-Marjorie Genova, 88 gross score; runner-up: Connie Bingaman-Denise Swanson, 90. The teams of Karen Elsea-Kim Jones, and Angela Loewen-Jean Duffy tied for low net, 73.
• Portland Rose flight: Jennifer Stansberry-Audrey Stansberry, 86 gross score. Runners-up, Susan Wittman-Denise Bassett, 90. Two teams tied for the net championship trophy: Mitzi Bestall-Terry Murphy and Kellie Wilson-Nancy Cole. Both shot 69.
• Bourbon Rose: The team of Valarie Hauptman-Victoria Bolwar shot 99 to win low gross. Runner-up was the team of Gayla Bourelle-Glenda Weaver, 105. The team of Joyce Meier-Carol Friedrich won the low net with a 75. Runner-up was the team of Belynda Prehn-Jacque Dawson, 86.
